Veterans’ Voices: Christopher Bean

Bean went through a time of depression and wanted to give up. But he describes an “angel” as showing up and saying just what he needed to hear in his time of need. From that point on, Bean turned his life over to God and things have gotten better, he said. He rang the bell at the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center to signify he is over his cancer, but he won’t be safe until he’s declared cancer-free for one year.

“I got the best care from the VA than I’ve ever had in my life,” Bean said.

Helping further with the depression ― and his relationship with God ― Bean became chaplain of the Marine Corps League 975. He had prayed for a way to give back and felt this was the answer. His third day in, he had to conduct his first funeral. He’s done about four of them now.

Despite everything, Bean is on the road to recovery, and has good memories of his time in the military.

“I miss it,” Bean said. “It was an honor to serve. I would have done it all over again. I would have done some 30-odd years if they let me. It’s what molded me into the person I am today.”

Corrections: In last week’s article on Tom Guest, it should have read that he had 30 years of service in the Air Force. He retired from his position as Grand Secretary with the Grand Lodge of Texas Masons in 2015.

