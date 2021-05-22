Veterans’ Voices: Donald Gochnour

West resident Donald Gochnour, 68, is far from where he started on a small dairy farm in Weiser, Idaho. Born the day after Christmas, he grew up milking cows. But in his senior year at Weiser High School, all that would change when he signed up for the delayed entry program of the U.S. Air Force.
Graduating high school in May 1971, Gochnour went into the Air Force in July. He flew to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio for basic training with five others from Bosie.
“I got off the airplane and the guy started yelling at us,” Gochnour said. “They didn’t stop yelling for 10 weeks.”
He went to Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, where he was trained in aircraft maintenance. From there, his first assignment was at Hill AFB, in Ogden, Utah, where he worked on Korean-era two-engine bombers. The outfit would conduct training missions on coastal defense for the U.S. and western Canada. He spent a year and half there before he received his next assignment in Thailand.
Gochnour was stationed in Ubon, Thailand, where he worked on F-4 fighters. It was the farthest he’d been from home. “When you’re on a dairy farm, you don’t get very far away,” he said.
The work the Air Force conducted was in support of Vietnam from 1973 to ’74.
Describing it as hot and muggy at times, and cold during the rainy season, the men were stationed close to a town and spent a lot of time shopping. It was cheap to have clothes and jewelry made there. They would also eat out on occasion.
Gochnour went from hot and humid Thailand to cold and frigid Fairbanks, Alaska. Stationed at Eielson Air Force Base, the airmen were 23 miles from the nearest town, so they rarely went anywhere.
“You didn’t run to town very often ― especially in the winter at 50 below zero,” he said.
In Fairbanks, Gochnour worked on a newer version of the F-4. They worked in “alert cells” ready to scramble at a moment’s notice to intercept and find out what is entering U.S. airspace. The fighters are loaded with missiles and the pilots sit at alert. The jets can get off the ground in a minute and half. Gochnour was a crew chief.
He was there for a year before being sent to another section of the base with T-33 training craft. A supervisor was needed to take over; at the time, he was a staff sergeant. He made sure the airplanes were ready to go.
He left the cold of Alaska in February 1977, driving to Las Vegas and Nellis AFB. Serving as an F-4 crew chief supervisor for a year, he went back to Sheppard AFB flight school for flight engineering training. The flight engineer is the systems expert for the entire plane.
He left right out of school to Tinker AFB in Oklahoma and to a brand-new plane in the Air Force, the E-3 AWACS (airborne early warning and control system) radar plane. The plane was equipped with a “radome,” a distinctive rotating radar dome. When airborne, he would sit behind the pilots and monitor all the basic systems.
Gochnour spent several years there, leaving in the 1980s to the USAF Test Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. He served as a flight test engineer on the extensively modified C-135 and Boeing 707 (modifications were done in Waco). He was mostly testing systems for other military branches and civilian contractors. He did a lot of flying during this time, to Canada, Iceland, Greenland, Hawaii and other locations for testing, testing and more testing.
“You can’t afford to have an airplane around that isn’t tested,” he said.
Gochnour eventually retired from Wright-Patterson as a tech sergeant in August 1991 with 20-plus years of service under his belt. He spent a lot of time in Waco at the modification center at Texas State Technical College before his retirement.
While in Waco, he met Patricia Harper, “the love of his life.” They will be married 30 years this December. Gochnour started with three stepchildren and now has multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He made several moves after his retirement, to Idaho, Waco, Austin, Wyoming (where he had a gift shop in a hotel for a time) and eventually, West. Today, he drives a truck. “I love traveling,” Gochnour said. “I can see what I flew over all over the country.”
“I enjoyed my career,” Gochnour added. “There wasn’t anything I did that I didn’t like. I loved every place I was stationed, even Thailand. And I loved Alaska.”
