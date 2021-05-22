Veterans’ Voices: Donald Gochnour

West resident Donald Gochnour, 68, is far from where he started on a small dairy farm in Weiser, Idaho. Born the day after Christmas, he grew up milking cows. But in his senior year at Weiser High School, all that would change when he signed up for the delayed entry program of the U.S. Air Force.

Graduating high school in May 1971, Gochnour went into the Air Force in July. He flew to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio for basic training with five others from Bosie.

“I got off the airplane and the guy started yelling at us,” Gochnour said. “They didn’t stop yelling for 10 weeks.”

He went to Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, where he was trained in aircraft maintenance. From there, his first assignment was at Hill AFB, in Ogden, Utah, where he worked on Korean-era two-engine bombers. The outfit would conduct training missions on coastal defense for the U.S. and western Canada. He spent a year and half there before he received his next assignment in Thailand.

Gochnour was stationed in Ubon, Thailand, where he worked on F-4 fighters. It was the farthest he’d been from home. “When you’re on a dairy farm, you don’t get very far away,” he said.

The work the Air Force conducted was in support of Vietnam from 1973 to ’74.