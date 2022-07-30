Veterans’ Voices: Elja Kampfhenkel

Sometimes you just know when something is right for you. Waco resident Elja Kampfhenkel knew. Born in Bangkok, Thailand, he moved to Texas at age 3 and then grew up in Marlin, graduating from high school there in May 1991.

Kampfhenkel knew the U.S. Navy was not for him, as a couple of drowning incidents discouraged him from taking that route. For a day, he was enamored with the idea of being a Marine but decided against it. The Army was never a consideration. That left the Air Force.

On Oct. 9, 1991, he went to basic training at Lackland Air Force Base. “It was also a way to get out of Marlin,” he said.

Basic was followed by a move to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls for training as a crew chief. He was, in fact, following his father’s footsteps, who served in the U.S. Air Force. After roughly two months of training, Kampfhenkel went to his first permanent duty station at Travis Air Force Base in California.

There he served as a ground crew chief working on the C-5 aircraft. He was responsible for everything from parking the plane and plane inspections to preparing the craft for the next flight. He served there from February 1992 to January 1997.

When he arrived, he was an E-1 but by the time he left, he was an E-4 senior airman.

His next duty station was the Royal Air Force Mildenhall in Suffolk County, not far from Cambridge. His job was en route maintenance on the C-5, C-141 and the C-17. He also learned to work on the KC135, KC10, and the “Freedom Bird.”

For a farewell trip, he traveled to Wales and toured castles and played beach bum for a while. “I kind of wish I did more of that,” he said.

Kampfhenkel served from February 1997 to November 2000. During that time, he made E-5 staff sergeant in 1999.

Kampfhenkel returned to the States for more training at Sheppard AFB, learning advanced and supervisory inspections. He was then assigned to Ramstein AFB in Germany from October 2000 to December 2003. He worked at the headquarters of U.S. Air Force Europe in the Air Mobility Operations Control Center. It was his job to coordinate a repair maintenance team to repair planes within the operating area.

“I loved that assignment,” he said. “It was my favorite assignment in my whole Air Force career.” He took the opportunity to travel some and as staff sergeant, he had more money at his disposal. He went to Belgium, the Czech Republic and Austria, went to castles and wine-tasting events. He particularly loved driving, swearing he liked it better than driving in the U.S.

He put on his next stripe at the beginning of his next assignment at McGuire AFB in New Jersey. He became a tech sergeant and served there from January 2004 to April 2009.

While at McGuire, Kampfhenkel was temporarily deployed to Iraq three times for 100-day trips. His first trip was July 2004 to November 2004 in Al Asad, Iraq, at the second-largest U.S. military Air Force base in Iraq (during Operation Iraqi freedom).

They stayed in tents out in the middle of nowhere on the U.S.-controlled base (at the time). He faced extreme sandstorms and temperatures as high as 120 degrees. He had the same duties as before, but not as in-depth as they didn’t want to take much time for repairs.

From January to May 2005, he went on his second trip to Iraq at Al Taqaddum. When he first got there, it was the monsoon season, and they had to walk through flooded conditions to get to work.

Like last time, they faced a few rocket attacks, but no one was injured. At another part of the base, however, some Marines were wounded. No one in the Air Force got hurt, he said.

His third trip was Oct. 15, 2008 to Dec. 15, 2008. During his three deployments, he never went off base and didn’t experience any of the local culture. And, like the other two trips, all guns stayed locked up. Kampfhenkel never carried a gun while there.

He returned to McGuire AFB and did a lot of training for trips he never took. Once every three months, they went on an Eagle Flag training exercise. It lasted eight days and you couldn’t shower. “Sometimes, the training was worse than the real thing,” he said.

His final assignment was at Elmendorf AFB in Alaska from May 2009 to September 2012. It was supposed to be a dream assignment, but the reality was something much different – and not because of the weather. He got a break and went to Turkey for about four months.

On Sept. 30, 2012, he left the Air Force as a master sergeant (E-7). He went to California for a time then returned to Waco. Nowadays, he’s gotten more involved with veterans through VFW Post 2148.