Veterans’ Voices: Elmer Speights (part 2)

Last week: Elmer Speights Jr. joined the U.S. Army planning to stay a few years and get money for college. Six years came and went, and Speights continued to climb the Army ladder, attaining the rank of major.
China Spring resident Elmer Speights Jr., 60, joined the U.S. Army in 1983 expecting to stay long enough to earn college money. That was before he fell in love with Army life. Years later, the now-major advanced through the ranks through hard work and dedication.
In 2000, Speights went to Montgomery, Alabama, to attend Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base to learn more leadership skills and administrative duties.
He became the executive officer of the Armored Battalion, then was a brigade executive officer for the 1st Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. The executive officer oversees “beans and bullets,” ensuring that the Army has everything it needs to fight a war. He went from maintaining and supplying 800 troops to about 3,000 at Fort Riley, Kansas.
While he was brigade executive officer at Fort Riley, he was deployed to Iraq in the fall of 2003. He was in Ar Ramadi, located about an hour and a half west of Baghdad. He came in after the attack in Baghdad for Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“Once we got there, our 3,000 people swelled to 81,800 Marines, Air Force and Navy,” he said.
There was no place safe in western Iraq. Mortars were dropped on the camp and every time someone went outside there was a gunfight. Speights said there were combat operations every day with two exceptions: Christmas and Easter.
“The entire sector was quiet,” Speights said. “No one on either side attacked.”
Speights said Muslims understood Christianity, whereas most people don’t understand Muslims. “We got to know them,” he added. Speights said they would greet Muslims with a saying, “As-salamu alaykum,” which means “Peace be upon you.”
“The last thing we need is to make another enemy. A proper greeting goes a long way,” he said.
After supporting his commander’s war efforts, Speights returned to Fort Riley and then went to Suffolk, Virginia, and joint forces. His job was to develop training for the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines to help those branches work together in joint training.
He was there for two years before he was promoted to lieutenant colonel and selected for battle command at Fort Bliss. He had two battalions there. He spent two and a half years there, with his last position as installation operations officer.
On the way to attending U.S. Army War College Speights was promoted to colonel. He went to school for a year before he was deployed to Afghanistan. He went to Kabul from July 2011 to July 2012.
His job included mentoring Afghanistan’s army, and he traveled the nation visiting various Afghan units. “We were in the first stages of building the Afghan army,” he said.
His second job was working for a one-star British officer, coordinating the recruitment, training and equipping of the Afghan army. He traveled from end to end of the country. “It’s one of the most beautiful countries in the world,” he said.
At times, it could be scary because he would be the only American within hundreds of miles, but he was safe with the Afghanistan army.
Speights returned to the States and additional leadership duties, retiring as colonel on June 30, 2018, after serving nearly 35 years. Among his many achievements, he earned a Bronze Star, three Meritorious Service Medals and the Legion of Merit. He also earned three master’s degrees.
He moved to China Spring. He and his wife, Norricia, were married on May 7, 1990. Together, they have two children and three granddaughters.
He credits his success in the Army, in part, to his wife.
“The Army is composed of teams,” he said. “A commander and his wife are referred to as a command team. My wife, Norricia, and I were married in 1990. This was the beginning of the best and most influential team of my career.
“I was never one to believe that your wife could directly influence your military career. But there is an indirect connection. In our case, Norricia helped me to achieve balance between Army and family. This is a critical part of leadership that many do not achieve. She also helped me understand the needs of Army family members as they related to the Army mission to fight and win the nation’s wars.
“Army spouses are essential to the Army’s success. They provide relevance to our mission and keep us grounded.”
“Veterans’ Voices,” featuring stories about Central Texas veterans, publishes every Sunday. To suggest a story about a Central Texas veteran, please email veteransvoices@wacotrib.com. “Veterans’ Voices” is proudly sponsored by Johnson Roofing.