Veterans’ Voices: Elmer Speights (part 2)

On the way to attending U.S. Army War College Speights was promoted to colonel. He went to school for a year before he was deployed to Afghanistan. He went to Kabul from July 2011 to July 2012.

His job included mentoring Afghanistan’s army, and he traveled the nation visiting various Afghan units. “We were in the first stages of building the Afghan army,” he said.

His second job was working for a one-star British officer, coordinating the recruitment, training and equipping of the Afghan army. He traveled from end to end of the country. “It’s one of the most beautiful countries in the world,” he said.

At times, it could be scary because he would be the only American within hundreds of miles, but he was safe with the Afghanistan army.

Speights returned to the States and additional leadership duties, retiring as colonel on June 30, 2018, after serving nearly 35 years. Among his many achievements, he earned a Bronze Star, three Meritorious Service Medals and the Legion of Merit. He also earned three master’s degrees.

He moved to China Spring. He and his wife, Norricia, were married on May 7, 1990. Together, they have two children and three granddaughters.

He credits his success in the Army, in part, to his wife.