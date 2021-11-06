Veterans’ Voices: Ernest Tatum

Tatum returned to Dallas and went to work for a time, then came back to Groesbeck and started school at Texas State Technical Institute, as it was known at the time. He spent a year there, went back to Dallas and worked for Tom Thumb Groceries for seven years before he got on with the post office in 1979. He worked at the post office until 1987.

That’s when he decided to drive trucks and went to truck driving school, graduating in 1988. He drove a truck until 2001, when he was medically retired.

It was during these years that Tatum began to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, though he didn’t know it at the time. “I didn’t really know what the problem was,” he said. “It kind of blew my family.”

Tatum had all the classic symptoms, including frequent job changes, trouble with personal relationships, and the feeling of being better off alone.

Tatum reached out for help to a fellow Air Force veteran and friend in Groesbeck and went to the VA hospital, where he was diagnosed with PTSD. He started treatment in 2015 and continues to this day.

“What hurts is the people I lost and those I hurt,” he said. “I think Vietnam kind of broke me. I originally went in for a career, but when I had my war duty, it changed my mind.”