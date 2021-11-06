Veterans’ Voices: Ernest Tatum

A short career in the military, a trip to Vietnam and the Tet Offensive marked the early adult years of Groesbeck resident Ernest Tatum.
Born and raised in Groesbeck, Tatum, 74, graduated from Washington High School in 1965. He moved to Dallas just when the draft began. Rather than wait, Tatum and a friend volunteered for the U.S. Air Force. Basic training was at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. Tatum never saw the friend again, as they were separated.
Tatum went to on-the-job training at Travis Air Force Base in California in November 1965. His job was security police, and he spent about six or seven months before he went TDY (temporary duty) to Amarillo. He did six months there and went back to Travis.
About one month after his return to Travis, Tatum was sent to Vietnam on June 6, 1967. He was stationed at the Bien Hoa Air Force Base, located about 20 miles south of Saigon and home to both the Air Force and Army. There, he was part of the 3rd Security Police, checking people entering the base and providing basic security, which included patroling the base.
It was in the early morning hours of January 1968 when the enemy launched the Tet Offensive, involving more than 80,000 Viet Cong and North Vietnamese troops targeting 100 cities and multiple air bases. Those forces pounded the Bien Hoa base with mortars and rockets.
One such report tells of an Air Force pilot who awoke to the Tet Offensive during those early hours: “The attackers got to within 100 yards of our squadron before being pushed back by the security police with M-16s and large machine guns,” said Lt. Fred Abrams, an F-100 pilot with the 531st Tactical Fighter Squadron, in a published article.
And that’s exactly what Tatum was doing: pushing back against the enemy forces.
“I was on the main gate of Bien Hoa City and the base,” Tatum said. “I got reports of VC overrunning the base.” A truck had come into the base with several people inside.
The sergeant in charge ordered the security police to fire upon the group that was trying to get inside. They killed a couple and captured 13. Like everybody else, Tatum was scared, but said, “I had to do what I could.”
“We had a lot of attacks on base,” he added. “We got mortars and rockets shot in every night,” he said. The U.S. troops lost a popular commander. Tatum recalls being in a bunker when he turned 20.
Before and after the Tet Offensive, most of the time the security work was routine for Tatum, handling things like fights and excessive drinking.
Tatum returned to Travis AFB from Vietnam 28 days early. He was stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, guarding B-52 aircraft. From there, he was discharged in 1968 as an airman 1st class after three years and four months with the service.
Tatum returned to Dallas and went to work for a time, then came back to Groesbeck and started school at Texas State Technical Institute, as it was known at the time. He spent a year there, went back to Dallas and worked for Tom Thumb Groceries for seven years before he got on with the post office in 1979. He worked at the post office until 1987.
That’s when he decided to drive trucks and went to truck driving school, graduating in 1988. He drove a truck until 2001, when he was medically retired.
It was during these years that Tatum began to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, though he didn’t know it at the time. “I didn’t really know what the problem was,” he said. “It kind of blew my family.”
Tatum had all the classic symptoms, including frequent job changes, trouble with personal relationships, and the feeling of being better off alone.
Tatum reached out for help to a fellow Air Force veteran and friend in Groesbeck and went to the VA hospital, where he was diagnosed with PTSD. He started treatment in 2015 and continues to this day.
“What hurts is the people I lost and those I hurt,” he said. “I think Vietnam kind of broke me. I originally went in for a career, but when I had my war duty, it changed my mind.”
Today Tatum, who has one daughter and two grandchildren, is feeling better since he knows what the problem is. And he wants others to know that there is help available.
“If anybody is suffering with PTSD, the Veterans One Stop is a really good place,” Tatum said. “They have some really good people over there that helped me out.”
