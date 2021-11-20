Veterans’ Voices: Frank Warren (part 2)

After two years in Korea, Warren returned to Fort Hood. As a warrant officer, he was often assigned to captain-level jobs. He tried to get promoted to captain to no avail. He decided to get out and he went back into the Reserves, serving eight more years.

From 1977 to 1981, he became a missile repairman for the Tow and Dragon missile. From 1981 to 1983 he took a tour in Temple, where he was flying out of Austin part time.

He failed a flight physical, so he reverted to staff sergeant E-6. After two years, he made E-7, then took a warrant officer’s slot and became a chief warrant officer 2 again. He retired in 1989 from the 49th Armored Division of the Texas National Guard with a Bronze Star, 10 Combat Air Medals and an assortment of medals and ribbons.

Warren moved to Bruceville-Eddy to be near his parents. Continuing his education, he got both a master’s and Ph.D.-ABD (All But Dissertation). He taught at Temple College for 22 years and retired in 1998. He expanded his construction business full time until 2010, when he formally closed it.

From 1979-80, he spent 15 months as a bush pilot in Alaska, flying where there were no roads. He also taught Indians in seven villages, as well as teaching at Yukon Flats ISD.

In addition, he drove a truck for 17 years.