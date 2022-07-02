Veterans’ Voices: Greg Vaughan

When you hear him talk about his military service, you can hear the pride and joy in Gregory McKinney Vaughan’s voice. And it’s no wonder. Now 53, the Waco resident had an action-packed four years in the U.S. Navy.

Vaughan grew up in Dallas until his junior year in high school, when the family moved to Amarillo. He graduated from high school in 1987 at age 18 and spent his summers in Hawaii with his uncle.

He attended West Texas A&M University on a football scholarship for three years. On the fourth year he followed family tradition ― his father was in the service and his uncle was an admiral in the Navy ― and entered the Navy in 1989. (He would finish his business degree in the service.)

“I was excited to do it,” Vaughan said.

Because he scored so high, he was allowed to choose his career field. He chose intelligence officer, just like his uncle.

Vaughan graduated first in his class from basic training and was immediately promoted to chief petty officer 3rd class. He went to a naval war college for a time and then was assigned to a team in Long Beach, California.

His team was assigned to the USS Kirk, a destroyer escort. The job, called Operation Just Cause, was drug interdiction in the Panama and Colombia areas, and by all counts was quite successful. Working with the CIA to counter the illegal drug trade, the operations and intelligence teams brought down four aircraft, boarded 11 vessels, sank four ships, took 22 prisoners, buried eight souls at sea and confiscated more than $800 million in cocaine.

From Operation Just Cause to the next mission, Operation Iron Pivot in Panama, the action was non-stop. In Panama, they were up against the Macho de Montes (Men of the Mountains), Manuel Noriega’s special forces.

After all that fighting (Vaughan did use his Colt .45), there were hundreds of people without basic needs. The Americans and religious groups were funneling supplies to help refugees. They were being intercepted, attacked and killed by the Macho de Montes.

Vaughan was part of team sent to eradicate the problem. His job was communications. “We absolutely eradicated the problem,” he said.

The successful operation would later draw the attention of then-Gov. Ann Richards, who would bestow on him an honorary admiralship in the Texas Navy.

By now, it was about the time Operation Desert Storm started in the Gulf. Vaughan joined the USS Missouri, a large battleship with a dozen 16-inch guns and Tomahawk missiles.

“It’s a tough ship,” Vaughan said. “When that bad boy pulls into port, you knew you were being visited.”

Vaughan worked in the Combat Information Center, the central nervous system of naval ships. He trained communications people on aircraft tactical control. He was on the Missouri as part of the work up to Desert Storm, though he never actually went.

By now, his enlistment was starting to wind down. He had served in several hazardous theaters and was down to 12 months of service.

Vaughan did land duty for a time in Long Beach and went to different schools and training with his team. His last duty was as part of a decommission team for the aircraft carrier USS Midway. It was his job to take control of naval publications and send them to central command in Pearl Harbor.

When Vaughan resigned his post, he left the military as an operations specialist 1st class. His uncle tried to persuade him to stay, but he was ready to get on with the rest of his life.

It was shortly after he returned home that Gov. Richards awarded him a formal commission as an admiral in the Texas Navy for his actions in Operation Iron Pivot.

Vaughan married Lara Charlene Holman in 1993. They have three children.

Vaughan retired at age 50 from a long and successful career in the commercial and roofing industry. Today, he works for Johnson Roofing as vice president of client relations because he enjoys it.

Involved in community service, he sat as board executive for the Baylor/Central Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is the past chairman of the board for the Texas Tech University and South Plains chapters. In 2017, he and his wife were the recipients of the Tom Landry Award, recognizing their commitment of service and leadership.

Vaughan still talks to his uncle every day. And he’s proud to have served under a great captain and worked with some of the best teams.

“In all transparency, I wish I would have embraced it more deeply ― take in the moment more,” he said. “There was never a dull or down moment.”

“Veterans’ Voices,” featuring stories about Central Texas veterans, publishes every Sunday. To suggest a story about a Central Texas veteran, please email veteransvoices@wacotrib.com. “Veterans’ Voices” is proudly sponsored by Johnson Roofing.