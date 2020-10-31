Veterans’ Voices: Hilton Sipp

At some point, Sipp changed his MOS (military occupational specialty) code to cooking and became a chef. He spent some tours cooking, including his last duty station in Quantico, Virginia. There, for a time, he was stationed on a rifle range called Weapons Training Battalion. It was also the home of the Marine Corps rifle and pistol teams. Sipp was a premier marksmanship instructor, who helped mostly the women to qualify on the M-16 for his last few months there.

On May 6, 1978, Sipp was honorably discharged from the service as a lance corporal. He decided to join the Alabama National Guard and was with the 7-11 Signal Corps. He ended up as a sergeant but did the cooking when he went out for his two weeks of annual duty. He got called out for all kinds of emergencies, including hurricanes and tornadoes. He served 12½ years in the National Guard and got a second honorable discharge when he left, along with an Army Achievement Award from Iraq.

At the start of Desert Storm, Sipp volunteered to go, and it was some of his most painful duties. Not only were there helicopters firing missiles, but Sipp saw his friend killed. It’s a memory that still haunts him today. He stayed in Iraq the entire time he was there, about four months.