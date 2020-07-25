Veterans’ Voices: Jacob Romero

Not everyone who joins the U.S. military does so full time. Affectionately known as “weekend warriors,” these part-time reservists can sometimes serve years in their respective branches, gaining valuable experience and skills much like full-time military personnel.
Take Jacob Romero, for example. The Waco native, now 31, wanted to be a part of the military, so he signed up for the Marines Delayed Entry Program. Shortly after he graduated from A.J. Moore Academy, he was off to boot camp in San Diego, California, followed by advance training as a machinist/metal worker at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.
Romero had an older brother who was in the Marines, but likes to joke it was the uniform that attracted him. Besides, “I wanted to go for something challenging,” he said.
He was immediately placed on reserve status in Waco at the reserve unit, where he did machining.
He attended monthly meetings and would work on vehicles, and wait for deployment, which then became his active duty.
He was actively deployed to Germany and California for short stints. He spent a month and a half in Germany but had little time to visit anywhere while he was overseas. Romero stayed pretty busy.
Work was on a strict schedule, and they got at least one day a week of rest. He carried an M-16 even while he was working but never fired it in a combat situation. He also drove Humvees and 7-ton trucks while serving in Germany.
Romero’s other place of deployment was to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, also known as 29 Palms, in California.
“California was a little different,” he said. “I actually got to go off base, and beaches were decently close.” Although he still had 10- to 12-hour shifts and would sometimes have to come in on a weekend, he said he liked it much better.
All in all, to a young man it was exciting. He crossed-trained with welders and artillery mechanics, and did mechanical work on assault amphibious vehicle tracks (AAV). He also “got to see stuff blown up,” he said.
He earned a Meritorious Service Medal, awarded for non-combat outstanding achievement for serving as an honor guard for a special Marine Corps birthday celebration where he was part of the rifle guard.
In 2013, Romero was honorably discharged as a lance corporal, earning a reserve good conduct medal, as well. He had served six years, both in reserve time and active duty.
Romero came home to Waco and went to work for a time for a mom-and-pop business. He admits it was a time he was lost and trying to find himself.
In 2015, Romero joined an organization that changed the direction of his life: Irreverent Warriors. He has become deeply involved in its main event, Silkies Hike, a challenging hike for mingling and socialization open only to combat and noncombat veterans. It is designed to help prevent suicide by establishing a support network through “using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide,” according to its website, www.irreverentwarriors.com.
“It brings some people out of their shells,” said Romero, who has been involved ever since he joined. “You definitely meet a lot of people.”
Romero does everything from logistics to helping get the event off the ground. He now has a full-time job at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Waco Distribution Center, which has good pay and hours, he added. In addition, he works part time to get extra money to travel throughout the United States and Texas to other hikes in which he participates.
“We have grown as an organization,” Romero said. “It also helped me grow personally.”
Although he is considering joining the Navy, Romero hopes to one day open his own business (perhaps a restaurant) and help others by establishing a non-profit to assist those trying to launch a new business.
Romero credits his turn-around to the Irreverent Warriors; he also believes the military helped him a great deal. “It was the best experience of my life,” said Romero of the military.
“It’s fun. You meet some brothers you wouldn’t have met anywhere else,” adding it also gave him job skills and paid him to learn, as opposed to paying for learning, which is a pretty good deal if you think about it.
“Veterans’ Voices,” featuring stories about Central Texas veterans, publishes every Sunday. To suggest a story about a Central Texas veteran, please email voicesofvalor@wacotrib.com. “Veterans’ Voices” is proudly sponsored by Johnson Roofing.
