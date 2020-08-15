Veterans’ Voices: James Will

Waco native James Melvin Will, 81, has had a busy life. From his military career of 11 years to his lifetime membership in multiple organizations, Will has stayed busy throughout much of his life. It’s only recently that he has slowed down some.
Raised in Waco, Will attended the Highland area elementary school before it closed when he reached the fifth grade. He transferred to Crawford and graduated from high school there in 1957. Upon graduating, he went to work for a time for William Cannon making doors. “We called it knocking doors,” he said. He then went to work for Holsum Bread.
Will decided not to wait to be drafted and instead volunteered to join the U.S. Army in October 1958. He took his basic training at Fort Carson, Colorado, in the winter. It was a rude awakening from the Texas weather. He attended advanced training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, where he was in artillery training.
For a time, Will was sent to Baumholder, Germany, where he worked in the motor pool. But he was pulled out for artillery survey, where it was his responsibility to get the coordinates of where to fire the guns.
After two years, Will left the service and went back to work for Holsum Bread. In 1962, Mrs. Baird’s bought it out, and Will decided to rejoin the Army. He went back to Fort Chaffee and worked in the reception station.
“Everybody ought to have to work at that. That’s a sight and a fright to see,” Will said. “It’s comical, believe me.”
It was a crazy time with soldiers everywhere, herded like cattle through receiving their shots, getting their uniforms and all the other tasks associated with bringing in new soldiers.
Will went to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for a short time before he was sent back to Germany, this time to Bamberg.
From 1962 to 1966, Will was in a nuclear weapons unit, out surveying the positions for what they called the “hot gun,” which is the gun that shoots the nuclear projectile. That was a yearly endeavor and one that began his segue into intelligence, where he received top secret security clearance. His battalion commander decided Will should be a forward observer, who directs artillery fire onto a target.
“I didn’t want no part of it,” Will said. “Since he was a lieutenant colonel and I was a staff sergeant, I learned to do it.”
Will enjoyed his four years in Germany and lived “on the economy” off base. He rented a room from a couple that owned a brewery, dance hall and guest house. It was a good time in his life, he added.
He returned for a short time to Fort Sill before he went to Coronado Island, where he helped the U.S. Navy load ships bound for Vietnam. Will volunteered to go to Vietnam, but his orders were changed, and he ended up in Munson, South Korea, in 1967.
In Korea, Will was a survey platoon sergeant of a radar platoon. He oversaw civilian employees along the Imjin River.
Will was present in Korea during the time the USS Pueblo was captured by the North Koreans. He was on Guard Post “Lucy” in the DMZ (demilitarized zone) when the incident occurred. Everyone went on high alert, and Will had to stay put for the next several days, eating C-rations. The U.S. never did get its ship back.
While in Korea, Will met Yong Mun, who was a nanny for a friend. He stole her away and they were married in South Korea on Sept. 25, 1968.
Will returned to the States with his new bride and left the service in November 1969 as a sergeant 1st class, having served 11 years. Now married 51 years, the couple has one daughter together.
Will stayed just as busy when he left the service. He went to work for the highway department, retiring after 25 years by using five years of his military experience as a buyout for 30 years of service.
He is lifetime member of the American Legion Post 121 in Waco, where he served twice as commander; he also is a lifetime member of VFW Post 2148 in Waco. He is a member of the Chapter 3 Disabled American Vets.
Will said that his time in Korea wasn’t fun. In addition to spending lots of time on high alert, they stayed busy. Will saw a medi-vac helicopter shot down, killing several people. It isn’t a pleasant memory.
However, “I really enjoyed the military except the last year in Korea,” Will said.
He had worked with a colonel that was so unpleasant that Will decided to leave the service.
“If I ever had to work for another one like him, I don’t know what I would do,” he said. “I just worked with too many good officers before.”
“Veterans’ Voices,” featuring stories about Central Texas veterans, publishes every Sunday. To suggest a story about a Central Texas veteran, please email voicesofvalor@wacotrib.com. “Veterans’ Voices” is proudly sponsored by Johnson Roofing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!