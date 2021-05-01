Veterans’ Voices: Lee Harkins

“I never had a boring day in my life,” said Hillsboro resident Lee L. Harkins, 83. Harkins spent some 22 years in the U.S. Air Force briefing pilots, generals and even congressmen in closed-door, secretive sessions.
Born in Tomball, Texas, Harkins grew up in Humble Oil Camp, where 10 to 12 families lived to be near their work in the oilfield.
He eventually moved with his family to Avoca, which is north of Abilene, but he didn’t quite finish school there. The family moved to Vernon, Texas, and Harkins was advanced in his education and put in a higher grade. He was a year younger than all his peers when he graduated in 1955 in Vernon.
Harkins attended Baylor University, where he was offered a chance to go into the Reserve Officers Training Corps. “Sign me up,” he said, when he found out his schooling would be paid for. He earned a bachelor’s degree in math and entered active duty in 1959.
He wanted to be a pilot, but is near-sighted, so it wasn’t meant to be. “It was providential,” Harkins said. While in the service, he was given a ride in a P-51 and got sick, discovering he didn’t care for that kind of flying.
He became a meteorologist, serving 22 years except for five years he spent as a Minuteman instructor missile crew commander for the Strategic Air Command.
He had become a 2nd lieutenant upon his graduation and wanted to get away to somewhere exotic. Instead, he was sent to Texas A&M for his meteorological training, graduating in 1961. He was still hoping to travel, but was sent to Amarillo Air Force Base, followed by Squadron Officer School in Montgomery, Alabama.
There was a B-52 crew that carried nuclear weapons and flew 24/7 around the North Pole, with one relief crew. It was Harkins’ job to brief the crew for sensitive, secret missions. He also did the same thing in Rapid City, North Dakota, for a time. “We spent five winters in North Dakota,” he said.
He eventually was stationed in the Philippines at Mount Pinatubo, the same location of the 1991 cataclysmic volcanic eruption that buried the area after an earthquake. There was no housing available on the base, so Harkins lived off base with his family. The home had no air conditioning and Harkins had to deal with “slicky boys,” security guards who monthly demanded money for protection.
He lived in Angeles and worked at Clark Air Base. It was an interesting area, he said. The natives drove Jeeps that were painted in funky colors and were packed full with about 25 people. He was involved with multiple projects, including a special cloud-seeding one requested by President Ferdinand Marcos himself.
All 28 people involved in the successful project ― including Harkins ― were rewarded with a special dinner, but they didn’t see Marcos, who sent his vice president.
He also got to brief the first Black brigadier general, Benjamin O. Davis Jr.
Harkins was deployed for three weeks to Vietnam, where an F-105 had gone down in a serious tropical storm. The pilot escaped, but Harkins was there to investigate the accident. He was in the thick of things and inhaled a lot of Agent Orange that would later cause him to develop cancer, he said.
Harkins served in many other locations, including one of his favorites, Savannah, Georgia. There he taught the Vietnamese being trained as weather pilots. “They were horrible at navigation,” Harkins said. “They set a Cobra (helicopter) down on the median.”
After three years, he went to Korea, where he ran a weather detachment at Osan Air Base. He also went to Germany for three years and came back to Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, and then to Barksdale AFB in Shreveport, Louisiana, his last duty station.
Harkins retired from the military as a lieutenant colonel in August 1980. He earned Meritorious Service Medals and received a special fly-by of a Phantom F-4 “in full afterburner,” he said.
Harkins went into education administration at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, where he worked for six years. He then went to Wiley College in Marshall, where he was vice president of fiscal affairs. That was followed by a 19-year stint at Texas State Technical College in Marshall. He came to Hillsboro to be near his daughter, an obstetrician and gynecologist.
In addition to his daughter, Harkins and his wife of 63 years, Jeri, had another daughter and a son, who recently passed away. They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Harkins has been fighting two kinds of cancer but is currently in remission.
“I would do it all again,” Harkins said. “The kids and the family all grew up in the military. It was a bonding experience.”
