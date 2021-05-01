Veterans’ Voices: Lee Harkins

He had become a 2nd lieutenant upon his graduation and wanted to get away to somewhere exotic. Instead, he was sent to Texas A&M for his meteorological training, graduating in 1961. He was still hoping to travel, but was sent to Amarillo Air Force Base, followed by Squadron Officer School in Montgomery, Alabama.

There was a B-52 crew that carried nuclear weapons and flew 24/7 around the North Pole, with one relief crew. It was Harkins’ job to brief the crew for sensitive, secret missions. He also did the same thing in Rapid City, North Dakota, for a time. “We spent five winters in North Dakota,” he said.

He eventually was stationed in the Philippines at Mount Pinatubo, the same location of the 1991 cataclysmic volcanic eruption that buried the area after an earthquake. There was no housing available on the base, so Harkins lived off base with his family. The home had no air conditioning and Harkins had to deal with “slicky boys,” security guards who monthly demanded money for protection.

He lived in Angeles and worked at Clark Air Base. It was an interesting area, he said. The natives drove Jeeps that were painted in funky colors and were packed full with about 25 people. He was involved with multiple projects, including a special cloud-seeding one requested by President Ferdinand Marcos himself.