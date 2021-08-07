Veterans’ Voices: Lyle Brown

If the name Lyle Clarence Brown sounds familiar, it’s because for years he taught political science at Baylor University. What you may not know is Brown served five years of active duty in the military and an additional 24 years in the Reserves.

Brown, 95, a Robinson resident, was born and raised in the town of Hume near Rochester, New York. He completed eight grades in seven years in a one-room schoolhouse before attending Fillmore Central High School, where he graduated in June 1943.

For a brief time, Brown had a job on the Erie Railroad in a carpenter gang. He lived with his boss and would ride with the group to work every day. He made 35 cents per hour.

In the meantime, there was a war going on and Brown didn’t want to miss it. He signed up for the U.S. Navy on his 17th birthday with his parents’ permission. At basic training at the Sampson Naval Training Station on Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, he spent a week serving as an instructor of the rifle range of Unit E.

Brown wanted to join the Army, but would have to wait a year, so he decided against it. “I was afraid the war would be over by the time I turned 18,” he said.