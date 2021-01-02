Veterans’ Voices: Mark Kunesh

Waco resident Mark Kunesh, 59, has rappelled down a dam, jumped out of a plane and participated in several operations during his 20 years of military service with the U.S. Army. To say that it was exciting would be an understatement.
Kunesh was born in Rawlings, Wyoming, but transferred to Riverdale, North Dakota, where he graduated from high school in 1979.
He enrolled in college at the North Dakota State College of Science and studied diesel mechanics but discovered after a year it wasn’t for him. Thus, he enrolled in the Army in January 1981, taking both his basic training and advanced training in combat engineering at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
“It seemed like a good fit,” he said.
In combat engineering, Kunesh specialized in construction and explosives ― building and blowing things up. He spent a year stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, before his first deployment to Europe. He was in Frankfort, Germany, for five years, “and I loved every minute of it,” he said.
Between the culture and the easily traveled countryside, Kunesh said it didn’t take long to go from Germany to France, Italy and other locations. His mom and dad came to visit him for three months while he was stationed there.
Before he left Fort Polk, Kunesh married and the couple had their oldest daughter. While he was in Germany, he had his youngest daughter, but he and their mother eventually parted ways.
After his five-year stint in Germany, Kunesh was transferred to Fort Riley, Kansas, where he spent three years in engineering. He also went to sapper school, an elite engineering school where soldiers support front-line personnel. His emphasis was on advanced construction and explosives. Combat engineers work with demolitions, build bridges, clear minefields and breach fortifications.
The entire experience motivated him to re-enlist in the 82nd Airborne Division, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he was deployed twice in four years.
Off to Panama
Shortly after he arrived ― “I hardly had a chance to unpack,” he said ― he was sent to Panama for Operation Just Cause in December 1989. He was a squad leader of Alpha Company, 307th Engineering Battalion.
Kunesh’s unit was sent to Panama for jungle warfare training two weeks before the start of Operation Just Cause to oust Manuel Noriega. It helped them prepare by observing their objectives in advance.
“It got us into the country without being noticed,” he said. Although they weren’t told directly that they were going to war, they were issued live ammunition, so everyone knew something was up.
As squad leader, Kunesh’s objective was the Madden Dam. The dam regulated the flow of water into the Panama Canal, and it was a major source of electrical power for the country. It was vital to get control to prevent Noriega from cutting off electricity to Panamanians.
Within minutes, the three-man team rappelled down the dam and took over the power plant. For his actions, Kunesh earned a Bronze Star. “It was scary, but very exciting,” he said.
On to Saudi Arabia
Shortly after he arrived back to Fort Bragg, he was deployed to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm in August 1990. With the 82nd Airborne, they were there to keep Iraq from invading other countries.
They stayed in Saudi Arabia, giving time for the rest of the troops to arrive. “We got there in August and Desert Storm didn’t start until January,” he said.
He ended up in Khamisiyah in Iraq, where his duties included destroying military equipment and munitions left behind. He didn’t engage in a firefight in Desert Storm.
When he returned to Fort Bragg, he was selected to teach a leadership course, then later was transferred to Camp Howze in South Korea, about 20 miles from the demilitarized zone. He inspected bridges for load-bearing weight.
Kunesh was stationed for a time at Fort Hood, spending five years there. During that time, he deployed to Bosnia in 1998 to monitor Bosnian engineers in removing landmines. He spent about eight months there and traveled to Sarajevo to check out the interesting culture and history.
Kunesh returned to Fort Hood and officially retired at the rank of sergeant 1st class in 2000 after nearly 20 years of service.
Two weeks after he retired, he was hired by the Texas Farm Bureau, and just last month celebrated 20 years with the company.
Today, Kunesh is married to Wyndee Clark. They will celebrate their 10-year anniversary in January. In addition to his two daughters, Kunesh has a stepson, a stepdaughter and six grandchildren.
Although he may not have intended to make a career of the military, after five or six years, he said, it’s not that far off to retirement, enticing lots of people to stay at least that long.
“I just enjoyed every minute of the 20 years I spent,” he said. “I wish I could have stayed longer.”
“Veterans’ Voices,” featuring stories about Central Texas veterans, publishes every Sunday. To suggest a story about a Central Texas veteran, please email veteransvoices@wacotrib.com. “Veterans’ Voices” is proudly sponsored by Johnson Roofing.
In this Series
Veterans’ Voices around Central Texas
-
Veterans’ Voices: Mark Kunesh
-
Veterans’ Voices: Charles Frazier
-
Veterans’ Voices: John Bovee
- 197 updates