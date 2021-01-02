Veterans’ Voices: Mark Kunesh

Waco resident Mark Kunesh, 59, has rappelled down a dam, jumped out of a plane and participated in several operations during his 20 years of military service with the U.S. Army. To say that it was exciting would be an understatement.

Kunesh was born in Rawlings, Wyoming, but transferred to Riverdale, North Dakota, where he graduated from high school in 1979.

He enrolled in college at the North Dakota State College of Science and studied diesel mechanics but discovered after a year it wasn’t for him. Thus, he enrolled in the Army in January 1981, taking both his basic training and advanced training in combat engineering at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

“It seemed like a good fit,” he said.

In combat engineering, Kunesh specialized in construction and explosives ― building and blowing things up. He spent a year stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, before his first deployment to Europe. He was in Frankfort, Germany, for five years, “and I loved every minute of it,” he said.

Between the culture and the easily traveled countryside, Kunesh said it didn’t take long to go from Germany to France, Italy and other locations. His mom and dad came to visit him for three months while he was stationed there.