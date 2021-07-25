Veterans’ Voices: Mike Blaskiewicz

When Waco resident Mike Blaskiewicz, 73, was growing up, he was aware that both his parents served during World War II. His mother was a naval WAVE (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) and his father was a Navy torpedoman who saw action in the South Pacific.
Despite that, Chicago native Blaskiewicz said it didn’t influence his choice to join the U.S. Navy. All he knew of his mother was that she was desk-bound and served in two locations in the U.S. As for his father, it took him years to get the full story on him and what combat did to him.
Now in Waco by this time (they arrived the year after the 1953 tornado), Blaskiewicz graduated from Richfield High School and joined the Navy straight away in June 1966.
“I was not in a position to go to college, and I didn’t want to get drafted,” Blaskiewicz said. “I wanted to choose where I would go. If I got killed, I got killed.”
Blaskiewicz likes to joke he served aboard the “USS Neversail,” meaning he served his time on dry land. He never did sail. Still, just like his father, after his basic training in electronics in San Diego, he went on to torpedo school, but discovered they had no use for someone who was claustrophobic aboard a submarine.
Blaskiewicz was stationed at Subic Bay in the Philippines. He wasn’t deployed anywhere else during his time in the service. For a while, he had a desk job, then worked in the mess hall, the welding shop and the magazine area where ammunition was stored.
He spent some time at a resort and once spent 60 days in Sydney. At that time, there was nowhere to really go.
“You could go into town, but it’s only bars and the red light district,” Blaskiewicz said. “Many men got killed that way. I stayed on the base.”
Although he didn’t fight in Vietnam, Blaskiewicz had plenty of excitement anyway. He went through two earthquakes in 30 days and four typhoons, but none was a direct hit, fortunately. “We did wake up to palm trees on the third floor,” he said. Nothing else was really affected because the living quarters were strong, he said.
In addition to storms, Blaskiewicz witnessed a collision between a jet fighter and an airplane. They crashed into the magazine, which two days earlier had been full of men but was nearly empty when it occurred.
He also served during the time of the USS Forrestal fire in the Gulf of Tonkin in July 1967. Two men he had served with in basic training died in that fire.
In all, Blaskiewicz served about 19 months in the Philippines. He came back to the States at Treasure Island in San Diego, where he was honorably discharged in October 1968 as an E-2 torpedoman apprentice, even though he never worked as a torpedoman.
“So much for the high school pipe dream,” he said.
Return to Waco
Blaskiewicz came back to Waco and started to work in a hamburger shack. He saved up his money, bought a car, and attended McLennan Community College for about a year until he discovered school really wasn’t for him.
He went to work for a beauty supply company as a delivery driver, where he’s been ever since.
Never having married, Blaskiewicz has a sister in Mart and in Hewitt, and another in Oklahoma. He lives with his brother.
Blaskiewicz went on to get his pilot’s license and spends a lot of his time flying and traveling. He is an oil painter with dozens of beautiful paintings hanging in his house.
Due to a contentious relationship with his father, Blaskiewicz spent years researching him to find out what made him tick. By the time he was done with his research, he had over 100 pages in six sections on his father’s life, his background and ancestry, his service time and what war did to him.
“I finally understood why and how he became what he was,” he said.
While Blaskiewicz didn’t spend much time in the military, or serve in a combat zone, he still thinks it’s a good deal for others to join the service.
“You could get a good education,” Blaskiewicz said. “Just be careful what you pick because it could lead to a dead-end job.”
“It’s not something I’d go back to,” he added, “but it is something worth doing.”
“Veterans’ Voices,” featuring stories about Central Texas veterans, publishes every Sunday. To suggest a story about a Central Texas veteran, please email voicesofvalor@wacotrib.com. “Veterans’ Voices” is proudly sponsored by Johnson Roofing.
