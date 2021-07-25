Veterans’ Voices: Mike Blaskiewicz

When Waco resident Mike Blaskiewicz, 73, was growing up, he was aware that both his parents served during World War II. His mother was a naval WAVE (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) and his father was a Navy torpedoman who saw action in the South Pacific.

Despite that, Chicago native Blaskiewicz said it didn’t influence his choice to join the U.S. Navy. All he knew of his mother was that she was desk-bound and served in two locations in the U.S. As for his father, it took him years to get the full story on him and what combat did to him.

Now in Waco by this time (they arrived the year after the 1953 tornado), Blaskiewicz graduated from Richfield High School and joined the Navy straight away in June 1966.

“I was not in a position to go to college, and I didn’t want to get drafted,” Blaskiewicz said. “I wanted to choose where I would go. If I got killed, I got killed.”

Blaskiewicz likes to joke he served aboard the “USS Neversail,” meaning he served his time on dry land. He never did sail. Still, just like his father, after his basic training in electronics in San Diego, he went on to torpedo school, but discovered they had no use for someone who was claustrophobic aboard a submarine.