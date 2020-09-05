Veterans’ Voices: Neil Antonio Mala

The Department of Veteran Affairs defines post-traumatic stress disorder as “the development of characteristic and persistent symptoms along with difficulty functioning after exposure to a life-threatening experience or to an event that either involves a threat to life or serious injury.”
While PTSD isn’t restricted to the military (affecting about 8 million American adults each year), the problem is especially acute among war veterans. As many as 500,000 people who were exposed to combat in some of the more recent wars, such as Iraq and Afghanistan, have been diagnosed with PTSD.
Waco resident Neil Antonio Mala, 57, openly admits he suffers from PTSD. A combat veteran, he experienced six months of hell that changed his life.
Mala was born in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Growing up as a beach kid, his father had a successful tourist operation that included a number of safari buses, a 50-passenger ferry and a glass bottom boat.
Mala grew up learning the business, doing everything from acting as a tour guide to keeping the books. When he came of age after graduating from high school on the island, he was 18 and didn’t know what he wanted to do. All he knew was that the tourist business wasn’t for him.
For a few years, Mala did the beach bum thing and hung out, hopping islands, and living what he described as a “care-free life.” But Mala witnessed the cocaine era and decided he wanted no part in it. “People were either getting hooked, dying or going to jail,” he said.
To get away, Mala decided to join the U.S. Army and took his basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and advanced training in the last of the Alpha series – 91 Alpha – (medical specialist) at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.
Mala was assigned to Fort Hood to an ambulance crew, evacuating the sick and wounded to Darnell Army Medical Center. He also was in the dispensary and worked with units in the field in the event there was an emergency.
Mala spent about 18 months there before he was assigned to Frankfort, Germany. There, he worked in a dispensary for the 3rd Armored commanding general and his staff at the Drake Edwards Kaserne.
“I did not sit in my barracks,” Mala said. “I went everywhere I could go.” And he did ― Spain, Italy, England, Holland and Yugoslavia, to name a few. He also went from a private to a sergeant. He got promoted faster through schoolwork that he took in his spare time. (He even attended City College in Chicago, where he became an emergency medical technician.)
While he was there, he volunteered for the Red Cross, serving as a volunteer outpatient substance abuse counselor and CPR instructor.
Mala spent three and half years in Germany before returning to Fort Hood and his first command of a squad in the Headquarters Company, 62nd Engineers, 13th COSCOM (Combined Arms Support Command). They were deployed to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 30, 1990. They were there for two weeks before they were notified that they were now a part of Desert Storm.
The engineering unit built roads, runways and other infrastructure while Mala and his squad served in support in the event of emergencies. “We were out in the desert. We weren’t even sure where we were,” Mala said.
In November, Mala was reassigned to Headquarters Company, 20th Engineer Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps. He now had a combat mission. Mala did things such as pick up body bags from a makeshift mortuary. “It just got worse after that,” he said.
Around December or January, they started taking chemical attacks. It would be years later before Mala would be notified that he was exposed.
“I didn’t think much, I just reacted,” Mala said.
In the beginning, they treated things like dehydration, but no gunshot wounds. There were lacerations and head wounds. They took scud missiles with blistering agents and other chemicals. He treated people he believed had been exposed to various chemicals.
Mala did his fair share of firing at the enemy but didn’t stick around to see the outcome.
When he returned to Fort Hood, he went through a bitter divorce and his life drastically changed. He became fearful and angry and turned to alcohol. He was having so many problems, he lost a sergeant’s stripe. He left the service as an E-4 Specialist in October 1992. Despite losing the stripe, he was highly decorated when he left.
Mala married Teresa Rockensock in 1992; she served in Desert Storm with him in the same unit. Together, they have three children and two great-grandchildren.
Today, Mala says he’s still suffering. He recommends that before you enter the service, research it, and “make sure it’s what you really really want to do, because there’s nothing like combat,” he said.
If you are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, reach out to the VA for help.
"Veterans' Voices," featuring stories about Central Texas veterans, publishes every Sunday.
