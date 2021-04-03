Veterans’ Voices: Norman Hoffman

Norman L. Hoffman is a bona fide storyteller. The 74-year-old Woodway resident can tell you about the time he rode Air America in Vietnam, the first time he gave blood, and many other interesting stories.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, Hoffman graduated from high school in 1964, taking a job and indulging in street racing.
Street racing, in fact, got him into a bit of trouble, so he and a friend went down and volunteered for the draft. Sixty days later he was inducted into the U.S. Army on Jan. 16, 1966. He took his basic and advanced training as an armor reconnaissance specialist at Fort Knox, Kentucky; it was his job to be the scout for the tanks.
However, six months into it, Hoffman qualified for Officer Candidate School and spent 23 weeks training at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.
“As far as I was concerned, it was pure hell,” said Hoffman, who added that it was both mentally and physically hard. “It was the toughest thing I ever had to do. I never thought I could do 50 pushups and get back up and run.”
At the age of 19, he graduated in January 1967 as a second lieutenant. He was immediately assigned to Vietnam with the 136th Light Maintenance Company to Tuy Hoa, Vietnam, just north of Cam Ranh Bay. They were attached to the 173rd Airborne to provide support for its vehicles and guns. As a junior officer, he oversaw a platoon of young men from the Bronx, California and Texas. It was his job to blend these guys together into a team.
There was plenty of downtime at night, thankfully. “At night, we would sit in our lawn chairs, drink a beer and watch the gunfire,” Hoffman said.
About eight months into his deployment, he discovered that his parents, who were missionaries with World Vision, had gotten visas to go in-country to Vietnam. Hoffman got leave to visit them in Da Lat. He took various helicopters during his trip but came up empty-handed on his last leg of the journey.
He found a small, four-seater Piper Cub with a tiny American flag on the back wing. The guy offered to take him for free. He only found out later that the plane he rode in was part of Air America, a passenger and cargo airline covertly owned and operated by the Central Intelligence Agency.
A few days after he returned, he was called into the office by the colonel, who said his parents were on the base. Interestingly, his parents took a DC-3 cargo plane to Tuy Hoa that was also with Air America.
In March 1968 he returned to the States and immediately married Lynn Fischer. He then went to Fort Lee, Virginia, as a company commander, followed by ammo school in Huntsville, Alabama.
One day while at Fort Lee, a junior officer and he were addressing the company, seeking 10 volunteers for a blood drive. When only four people stepped forward, the lieutenant informed the group that he and Hoffman, the commander, were also giving blood. That was news to Hoffman, who didn’t even like shots. Of course, he gave blood and has been donating ever since.
Hoffman was considering getting out of the military but was offered a choice: school, Germany or Okinawa. Hoffman chose the latter.
Vietnam was winding down, but “we could tell when there was going to be shooting, because we’d be up all night loading planes (with ammo),” Hoffman said. He and his wife stayed there about three years. He fell in love with the Far East, and the couple traveled all over. They also had their first child there.
Hoffman knew he needed a college degree, so he requested to be released from the military in September 1972 after serving just shy of seven years. He was a captain and had twice earned an Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service.
Through a series of circumstances, the couple came to Waco and Hoffman enrolled at Baylor, getting his accounting degree. He went to work for Mercury Tool & Machine as a treasurer, retiring in 2015 after 32 years of service.
The couple adopted a second child, a girl, from Korea. Hoffman’s wife passed away in 2015. Today, he has two children and two grandchildren.
He worked at Kids and Company as a treasurer for over 20 years; served on the board of Hoops for Hope, a Christian basketball association; and, served as a deacon for Highland Baptist Church for 20-plus years. He loves all things Baylor.
Hoffman will never forget his time in the military.
“It’s in my DNA. It’s a part of who I am,” he said. “It made me a good businessman and accountant. As I matured, I allowed God to soften me and to create a heart where I can try and understand the difficulties people are facing.”
