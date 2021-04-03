Veterans’ Voices: Norman Hoffman

There was plenty of downtime at night, thankfully. “At night, we would sit in our lawn chairs, drink a beer and watch the gunfire,” Hoffman said.

About eight months into his deployment, he discovered that his parents, who were missionaries with World Vision, had gotten visas to go in-country to Vietnam. Hoffman got leave to visit them in Da Lat. He took various helicopters during his trip but came up empty-handed on his last leg of the journey.

He found a small, four-seater Piper Cub with a tiny American flag on the back wing. The guy offered to take him for free. He only found out later that the plane he rode in was part of Air America, a passenger and cargo airline covertly owned and operated by the Central Intelligence Agency.

A few days after he returned, he was called into the office by the colonel, who said his parents were on the base. Interestingly, his parents took a DC-3 cargo plane to Tuy Hoa that was also with Air America.

In March 1968 he returned to the States and immediately married Lynn Fischer. He then went to Fort Lee, Virginia, as a company commander, followed by ammo school in Huntsville, Alabama.