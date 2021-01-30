Veterans’ Voices: Roy Belote

Belote returned to the States but was deployed a second time to Vietnam from Forbes AFB in Kansas. He just missed the Tet Offensive, but there was still plenty of shooting going on. He stayed for a year in Da Nang. He carried an M-16 and was “known to use it, but I like to forget about that part,” he said.

After returning to the States, Belote was sent to Okinawa for three years with a maintenance squadron. It was a more laidback time, and he worked regular hours instead of 12- to 14-hour days. During his time there, he went scuba diving and would collect fish to sell to the locals for their aquariums.

Belote then was sent to Webb AFB in Big Spring, Texas, where he met his future wife, Nona Phillips. Now married about 48 years, they each had four children from a previous marriage. They now have 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, with No. 22 on the way.

Belote left the military on Sept. 7, 1976, after 12 years of service because he didn’t want to be deployed any more. He was about to be sent to Korea.

In addition to the Humanitarian Award, Belote earned a Bronze Star, a Presidential Unit Citation, an Air Force Commendation Medal and several sharpshooter ribbons (he was an expert marksman), among others.