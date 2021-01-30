Veterans’ Voices: Roy Belote

You might be surprised about how valuable carpenters are in the U.S. military. From constructing buildings to making major repairs, carpenters keep busy. They also often work in the middle of harm’s way.
Roy Neil Belote, of Hewitt, was a carpenter in the U.S. Air Force. He enlisted in the Air Force after a draft notice for the U.S. Army prompted him to do so.
Belote was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee. At age 10, he moved to Greeneville, Tennessee, where he graduated from Mosheim High School in 1963. He went to work on the family cattle and tobacco farm, where he did everything from herding cattle to hoeing tobacco.
When he got his draft notice, Belote knew he didn’t want to join the Army. “Joining the Army wasn’t too good, because Vietnam was going full blast,” he said.
So, on Aug. 11, 1965, he signed up with the Air Force and was sent to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. It was there he received his advanced training as well as training in carpentry. He became responsible for any kind of maintenance inside or outside a building that needed to be fixed with wood. He stayed at Lackland until Jan. 7, 1967, when he was sent to Vietnam.
He became a Red Horse with the 554th Red Horse Squadron, which stands for Rapid Emergency Deployment Heavy Operation Repair Squadron. There were some 400 enlisted men and 28 officers. They were the equivalent of the Navy’s Seabees.
Some 28 men, including Belote, were jump-qualified and they parachuted into Phan Rang to get the process started until the others caught up. He constructed buildings and one of them was named for him. “As far as I know, it is still there,” he said.
Belote was stationed in Phan Rang but was sent to Da Nang for 45 days. While there he and the crew built 15 two-story barracks for the fighter pilots and crew in just 45 days.
It was a lot more dangerous in Da Nang than Phan Rang. One night, for example, it rained 50 122 mm Russian rockets, which made a mess of the ramp, runway and several planes as well as moderate damage to a barracks. There was a jet engine in the roof of the barracks, which required removal and repair. Luckily, no one was using the structure yet.
Another time, he was in a major firefight and was blown off a building when an AK-47 bullet hit him through the back of his shoulder. The bullet was so hot, it cauterized his rib and he later had to have the rib removed. He never received a Purple Heart for it. He injured his shoulder, leg and ribs.
Recognition
While in Phan Rang, however, Belote won a Humanitarian Award for his work with an orphanage the squadron adopted. The soldiers would visit them on their days off and bring presents and food during the holidays. It was a bright spot in the middle of dark time in Vietnam.
Belote returned to the States but was deployed a second time to Vietnam from Forbes AFB in Kansas. He just missed the Tet Offensive, but there was still plenty of shooting going on. He stayed for a year in Da Nang. He carried an M-16 and was “known to use it, but I like to forget about that part,” he said.
After returning to the States, Belote was sent to Okinawa for three years with a maintenance squadron. It was a more laidback time, and he worked regular hours instead of 12- to 14-hour days. During his time there, he went scuba diving and would collect fish to sell to the locals for their aquariums.
Belote then was sent to Webb AFB in Big Spring, Texas, where he met his future wife, Nona Phillips. Now married about 48 years, they each had four children from a previous marriage. They now have 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, with No. 22 on the way.
Belote left the military on Sept. 7, 1976, after 12 years of service because he didn’t want to be deployed any more. He was about to be sent to Korea.
In addition to the Humanitarian Award, Belote earned a Bronze Star, a Presidential Unit Citation, an Air Force Commendation Medal and several sharpshooter ribbons (he was an expert marksman), among others.
He went to work as a locksmith on several bases in Texas before he became a truck driver for over a decade. Eventually, he moved to Hewitt, where he’s been ever since. He is a life member of the VFW, the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans.
Belote, who turned 76 on Jan. 19, would serve again if he were asked.
“I liked it, except when I was in a combat zone,” he said. “I didn’t like getting shot at. I had a tendency to shoot back.”
“Veterans’ Voices,” featuring stories about Central Texas veterans, publishes every Sunday. To suggest a story about a Central Texas veteran, please email veteransvoices@wacotrib.com. “Veterans’ Voices” is proudly sponsored by Johnson Roofing.