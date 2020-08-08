Veterans’ Voices: Sam Houston

For a man who was born in a small town, Hillsboro resident Sam Houston has come a long way.
Born in the now defunct town of Ima, New Mexico ― population three ― the 88-year-old was raised in a family of tenant farmers and traveled throughout Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas helping his parents pick cotton.
He was in Magazine, Arkansas, long enough to attend high school, where he graduated as salutatorian of his class at age 18. He picked cotton after he graduated before deciding to join the U.S. Navy on Jan. 19, 1951.
Houston attended basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois, influenced by his father’s World War II service and his brother’s service in Korea, Vietnam and later, Desert Storm.
“They told me it was 80 degrees there, but it was frozen,” he said. “The snow was about a foot deep.”
Houston was assigned to the naval air station in Corpus Christi. There, he worked in a personnel office. He was sent to California to go to personnel school, then back to Corpus Christi. “I was a pencil pusher,” he said.
It wasn’t long before Houston was assigned to Boat Unit 1 out of Coronado Island in California. Sailors there were rotated about every six months to Japan, but when Houston went, he spent 15 months there.
Camp McGill, an old Army base, was located about 12 miles south of Yokohama. Both the Army and the Air Force were there along with naval personnel. Houston had an office on base but working there was unlike the modern offices of the day.
“We had no copier,” Houston said. Instead, he put in seven sheets a paper with a flimsy carbon paper to copy. The barracks were old, with holes in the wall that the snow would come through. There was a mess hall as well.
While in Japan, Houston made a trip to Hiroshima by train. “It was just devastated,” he said of the city that was the first target on the atomic bomb in 1945. “There was still a lot of destruction.”
Houston also went in his free time to Tokyo, where he accidentally became part of a Japanese news piece that he unknowingly walked in the middle of. The cameraman filmed him, but Houston never saw the news reel.
He made another trip to Yokosuka to visit a missionary group. There were 102 Southern Baptist missionaries there to minister to the people of Japan.
“It was interesting,” Houston said. “We rode bikes and walked lots of miles.”
The only time Houston spent on a ship was when he traveled from San Diego to Japan. He flew back home when his 15 months were up.
On Oct. 25, 1954, Houston was honorably discharged as a personnel seaman, having served three years, nine months and 21 days.
Houston went on to attend college at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, earning a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis on religion. He followed this up by attending a Louisiana seminary, where he earned his master’s and Doctor of Ministry degrees.
While still in school, he served as pastor of the Crossroads Baptist Church. That was the start of a 67-year career, where Houston went on to minster at numerous churches. He retired from his last position from Woodrow Baptist Church in Covington, Texas, after 30 years.
He was a bi-vocational pastor, meaning he worked a full-time job as well, serving as president of a rural electric cooperative.
While at the cooperative, Houston met and married Carol Koechner, and they’ve been married 40 years. (“That’s 280 in dog years,” he quipped.) They have five children, including two adopted twins. All three of his boys have passed away; only his daughters and two stepchildren remain. The couple also has eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Houston is proud of the fact that he’s a lifelong Scout. He’s been a continuously registered member of the Scouts since 1941. He served as past national president, executive board member and chaplain for the Association of Baptists for Scouting. He was chaplain for numerous events, including 12 national jamborees and two world jamborees, one of which was in Sweden that he took his son to. (It rained 11 out of 12 days, but they met the king of Sweden.)
Recipient of the Scout’s National Duty to God Award in 2018, Houston also received the Distinguished Eagle Scout, the Silver Beaver and the Silver Good Shepherd Award for more than 50 years of service to children, youth, and families.
Houston has come a long way from the days of picking cotton.
“I was naïve when I went into the Navy,” Houston said. “I thought everyone told the truth. I found out quick.”
Still, that wouldn’t deter him from doing it again, or even serving in a war, if need be.
“If I had to do it all again, I’d do it again,” he said.
“Veterans’ Voices,” featuring stories about Central Texas veterans, publishes every Sunday. To suggest a story about a Central Texas veteran, please email voicesofvalor@wacotrib.com. “Veterans’ Voices” is proudly sponsored by Johnson Roofing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!