Veterans’ Voices: Scott Hamilton

“When I got to Vietnam, I was told the average lifespan for forward observers at that time was … about 14 weeks,” he said. “They see an antenna sticking up and they would fire because it represented some activity with a commander of some sort.”

Hamilton carried an M-16 and a .45 pistol, but he was usually too busy to use it. Sappers would come in at night and try to kill the men but there was always someone on watch. During actual fighting it would be noisy, with the radio crackling, guns going off, rocket fire and people shouting.

“You learn about combat,” he said. “You learn about death; you learn about dying. It becomes very, very real when one of your troops is dying in your arms.”

His fire direction team was small, comprised of Hamilton, a reconnaissance man and the radio telephone operator, and they were usually attached to an infantry platoon. One of his biggest incidents took place at Firebase Rip Cord.

The firebase was being overrun, and it was Hamilton’s job to try and stop it from being taken. As a forward air observer, he directed fire from a helicopter. The fighting was hot and heavy, with casualties on both sides. Eventually, the U.S. withdrew troops from the base, and it was lost to the enemy.