Veterans’ Voices: Shane Allen

Soon thereafter, he found himself back under the intensity of the military when he was sent to the Gulf War during Desert Storm. As part of the 1st of the 5th Taskforce, 1st Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, he went through a rough time and was hit with shrapnel on both arms. He called it no big deal but declined to talk about the details of Desert Storm.

“It’s the most God-awful thing that ever happened,” was all he would say.

By this time, Allen was ready to get out of the service. It was 1993 and he was an E-6 (staff sergeant). He went through a divorce, lost his kids and was struggling for a long time. When his 15-year-old son died in a car wreck, it just about sent him over the edge.

But Allen reached out for help. He spent a long time working with Veterans Affairs and has nothing but praise for the agency. “They’ve always been there for me,” he said. “If it weren’t for the VA, I probably would not be alive.”

Allen also was helped by his wife. He married Dianah Johnson, and the couple has been married for 22 years now. Between the two, they have five children and three grandchildren. Allen credits his wife for helping him through hard times.

“It took a long time for me,” Allen said. “It wasn’t just one thing, it was a bunch of things.”