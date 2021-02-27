Veterans’ Voices: Shane Allen

“Sometimes, being a soldier is boring,” said Shane Allen, of Little River Academy. “Other times it can be downright scary.”
For Allen, 62, his time in the military was just like that: lots of repetitive training punctuated by moments of intensive assignments.
Allen didn’t originally plan to enter the military. Married with a wife and two kids, the Amarillo native worked in the oil field making good money after he graduated from Tascosa High School in 1977. But when the oil business dried up, Allen needed money for his family. Enter the U.S. Army.
Allen was offered an $8,000 bonus if he would sign up for 19 Delta, which is a cavalry scout. Calling it a “glorified grunt,” Allen was trained in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering, as well as obstacle clearing.
He took both his basic and advanced training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, usually attached to tanks. His first duty station was in Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He was there for 19 months. “I was in hog heaven,” Allen said. “I loved it.” A big NASCAR fan, he was stationed right in the middle of the action.
After his time in North Carolina was up, Allen was deployed to Germany, to the now-closed Harvey Barracks/Kitzingen Army Airfield in Kitzingen. Here, Allen would experience both the boredom a soldier can go through, as well as the intensity of an intimidating assignment.
Allen spent a lot of his time patrolling along the eastern border in Germany. It was a scary experience, he said. “That border is just frightening. People think it’s a fence, but it’s a series of fences with armed guards and their dogs.”
Other times, it was downright boring with training and more training. “We were in a constant state of training,” he said.
Allen spent most of his time out in the field. Out of 365 days, he had spent 297 out on maneuvers. “My family paid the price,” he said. “It was hard on the kids.”
Visiting
But it wasn’t all work and no play. He had brought his family, and they traveled to England, Paris, Venice and other locations. In England, which Allen described as very cold, he witnessed the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace.
He also saw the Lichterzug der Schulkinder (“schoolchildren’s light procession”) in Nuremberg. He said the entire event of children bringing their “kinder” lights they made to completely surround a castle took 12 hours. “There’s nothing like Christmas in Germany,” Allen said. “It’s like every fairy tale dream in your life. It’s so gorgeous.”
Allen returned to the States at Fort Hood, where he would be stationed for the next four years. During that time, he said, the soldiers stayed in the field and did more training. “That’s all you do. That’s your job,” he said.
Soon thereafter, he found himself back under the intensity of the military when he was sent to the Gulf War during Desert Storm. As part of the 1st of the 5th Taskforce, 1st Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, he went through a rough time and was hit with shrapnel on both arms. He called it no big deal but declined to talk about the details of Desert Storm.
“It’s the most God-awful thing that ever happened,” was all he would say.
By this time, Allen was ready to get out of the service. It was 1993 and he was an E-6 (staff sergeant). He went through a divorce, lost his kids and was struggling for a long time. When his 15-year-old son died in a car wreck, it just about sent him over the edge.
But Allen reached out for help. He spent a long time working with Veterans Affairs and has nothing but praise for the agency. “They’ve always been there for me,” he said. “If it weren’t for the VA, I probably would not be alive.”
Allen also was helped by his wife. He married Dianah Johnson, and the couple has been married for 22 years now. Between the two, they have five children and three grandchildren. Allen credits his wife for helping him through hard times.
“It took a long time for me,” Allen said. “It wasn’t just one thing, it was a bunch of things.”
He added: “I think the military today is so much better because they are so much smarter. The M-1 tank was a big deal back then, now it’s old school.”
He also has much respect for those who serve multiple combat tours. “My hat is off them,” he said.
“The military was good to me,” Allen said. “I do believe military service makes for a better person.”
