Veterans’ Voices: Tanis Clarke

“There were sandstorms like crazy,” Clarke said. “Some so strong you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face.”

She had a regular Humvee without the “up armor” of extra protection that later Humvees would have. Instead, they used sandbags inside the vehicles as a barrier against any possible bombing. “It slows (the vehicles) down and they’re already slow,” she said.

It took about four days of solid driving for them to reach Northern Iraq. “I’ve never been that tired in all my life,” said Clarke, who was driving. She was so tired that when the convoy stopped for gas, she fell asleep in line. When she woke up, there was a big gap between her car and the one in front of her.

They arrived in a forward operating base in Tikrit, Iraq. They weren’t under attack, but they could see the tracers at night.

Among her medical duties, Clarke sometimes treated the area children. One child showed up and held up his shirt. He was covered in burns. There were also injuries from wrecks and rollovers to tend to. Usually, however, they served the soldiers.

Frightening time