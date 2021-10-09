Veterans’ Voices: Terry Stewart

Arriving at Cam Ranh Bay, he was sent to Qui Nhon Republic of Vietnam (RVN) in south central Vietnam to a joint Army/Air Force/Vietnam RVN airfield with one of the largest evacuation hospitals around.

Stewart’s job was to load passengers and baggage aboard the airplanes and helicopters coming and going, as it was a busy base. It was during the monsoon season, so it rained continually. Water was a foot deep in the streets, and “I didn’t see sunshine for three months,” he said.

Headquarters was 50 miles away. Stewart would load up a cargo truck and travel through enemy territory to get there. Members of the RVN protected the bridges with M-60s, but one never knew who might be a Viet Cong sympathizer. “Getting to Phu Cat was really scary. I didn’t trust any of them,” he said.

One year after the Tet Offensive of 1968, six sappers got on base. One was killed when they blew the gate, and he was shot. The other five got in with explosives strapped to their bodies to take out the communications system.

Stewart was in the barracks and he and his friend were blown onto the floor. They started crawling down the hallway, gathering their M-16s and other roommates. As Stewart crawled around the corner, he saw a guy and shouted out his name. It’s a good thing he did, as the soldier was close to getting shot.