Veterans’ Voices: Tom Guest

Guest was a part of the Air Weather Service. At the time, weather balloons, radar, maps and observation were all that were available. Everything later would be computerized and satellites would begin to provide crucial data.

Among his many assignments, Guest served from 1958 to 1961 at Tokyo Weather Central in Japan. He attended Squadron Officer School in the summer of 1963 and then went to Texas A&M, where he earned a master’s degree in meteorology.

His most harrowing trip was to Vietnam in 1967 to the Tan Son Nhut Air Base near Saigon. During this time, he was promoted to major. He worked in weather units that tracked all the weather for the Air Force.

Guest was there for the start of the Tet Offensive in January 1968. They knew the Vietnamese were going to celebrate a holiday, and they began to hear what they thought were fireworks. “Then you realize it’s not fireworks,” Guest said. “Then you started hearing machine guns.”

When they went off base in a jeep, Guest would be the passenger who carried the machine gun. On the way back in, they were stopped by the military police and made to lie in a ditch for two hours. Once they got back on base, they had to contend with a sniper who had climbed a 1,000-foot-tall radar tower.