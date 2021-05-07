Volunteer effort underway to catalog, map forgotten graves at Greenwood Cemetery

The cemetery was long operated by cemetery associations until they went defunct over the last two decaes. Private and county burial plots had been added next to the cemetery over the years, and the city has spent years consolidating the cemetery so that it could be fenced and maintained by city crews.

John Speas this week used brushes and spray bottles of water to clean away dirt and lichens, revealing where names and dates have survived and where the information has been worn away. The Speases took notes on the condition and position of each one, recorded the information there, took close-up and a wider shot of the grave and saved it in an app created for the process. Debbie Speas made notes about the condition of each one on a clipboard.

John Speas got into genealogy as a hobby after studying his family tree for a merit badge as a Boy Scout. He said even if people had an obituary to guide them to the cemetery, searching for a gravesite there could take days. A walk through the cemetery from start to finish would take him all day, and one day of volunteer work takes between three and four hours.

“I worked on [my genealogy] for many, many years," he said. "I'm missing some of my history that I hope somebody maybe one day will do the same type of thing to help me find some of my missing relatives. And hopefully that helps somebody.”