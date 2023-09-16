The historic Earle-Napier-Kinnard House is back welcoming visitors for the first time in three years.

The house museum closed amid a reconstruction of nearby Interstate 35 expansion and a pandemic shutdown. During the closure, it saw projects to reinforce of four porch columns, trim trees, add furniture and rearrange rooms.

The result is one of Historic Waco’s four houses back in circulation, with a new story about its former Baylor University student boarders added to the home tour script and, possibly, more original furniture and household items artifacts on display than at the other houses.

“There were a lot of moving parts on this one,” Historic Waco executive director Erik Swanson said.

The house at 814 S. Fourth St., named after the families that lived there for much of its history, started as a two-room brick structure in 1858, built by John Bayliss Earle. After the Civil War, John Napier and his family took over the house, expanding it to its present size and its Greek Revival style.

Napier’s daughter Sarah inherited it after marrying David Kinnard Jr. and the couple raised their three children there. Two of the three, daughters Mary and Katy, were the last Kinnards to occupy the house, living on the first floor while renting the second floor rooms to boarders. Mary Kinnard died in 1957 at the age of 94.

Frances Duncan Nalle bought the house in 1958 and began the process of repair and renovation. In 1971, the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House was added to the National Register of Historic Places and later became one of Historic Waco’s house museums.

It closed during pandemic shutdowns in spring 2020, although access to the house had been restricted earlier due to construction on the Interstate 35 frontage road, which borders part of the house grounds, and more work along Fourth Street. While the house was closed, Historic Waco officials decided to reinforce its porch columns, with similar work done on the front columns of the McCulloch House. They also moved some pieces from the McCulloch House and the Fort House that were determined a better fit for the Earle-Napier-Kinnard house story.

The house’s ground floor was rearranged to match its layout during Mary Kinnard’s years, returning her bedroom to the front of the house on the first floor. Another major change occurred on the second floor, where a bedroom was returned to how it looked in the early 1940s when Baylor students Abner McCall, Glenn R. Capp and two others boarded at the house while students at Baylor School of Law and Baylor University.

Earle-Napier-Kinnard docent and tour guide Carolyn Casey noted that while McCall, who later became a Baylor president, is better known, Capp was a formidable debater who helped the university’s debate team earn a national reputation over the years and was a formative influence on the school’s communications department.

Casey rewrote the tour script to include the boarders’ room and other items added since it was last open to the public. Daniel McKnight, Historic Waco events and volunteer coordinator, said the house largely reflects its heyday during the Victorian Era that straddled the 19th and 20th centuries.

Returning visitors may notice several additions: rugs in hallways and a rear parlor from the Fort House; a Kinnard household clock in its original location above a dining room fireplace; period pieces of Japanese boar’s eye china; a 1914 screw-operated nutcracker in the kitchen, complete with its patent illustration; and the boarders’ room, with a green jacket and cap worn by McCall and three books written by Capp.

Swanson suggested that those visiting the house use the rear entrance and parking accessible from the I-35 frontage road and go the house’s rear for admission.

Hours for the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays with tours given on the hour. Admission is $5, $4 for senior adults and students. Historic Waco members, active military and children 6 and younger are admitted free.