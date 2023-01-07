Waco eyes museum's future as Texas Rangers mark 200 years

The Texas Rangers mark their 200th anniversary this year and Waco's Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, as the repository of the agency's history, is playing a role, even as a major change in the museum such as a new building or location may be in its future.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo will formally kick off the bicentennial celebration for the famed Texas law enforcement organization Friday, opening a year's worth of commemorations, celebrations and fundraisers across the state.

The stock show activities include a display of Texas Ranger artifacts from the past and present as well as items from the modern-day Rangers' parent organization, the Texas Department of Public Safety, including DPS vehicles and drones, said Russell Molina, chair of the Texas Ranger 2023 committee.

A speaker series running through the three-week stock show and rodeo will feature authors and former and present Texas Rangers plus a video message from President and former Texas Gov. George W. Bush. Individual Texas Rangers will be recognized at each rodeo performance.

Roughly 80% of the Fort Worth display will go on the road in the following months, repurposed into a touring exhibit with stops in Laredo, Midland, Dallas, Austin, Lubbock and Austin. Bicentennial presentations also are planned for rodeos in Houston and San Antonio and opening day for the Texas Rangers baseball team. "Badges, Boots & Bling" galas are scheduled for Houston, Midland, the Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Fort Worth and Austin.

Other commemoration activities include fundraising for a memorial to fallen Texas Rangers and Department of Public Safety troopers and a relief fund to support needs for Rangers and their families.

In Waco, the museum plans an amplified version of its annual Texas Ranger Reunion May 31 through June 3, this one featuring a barbecue cookoff at the Extraco Events Center, a Ranger reunion and gala and music from the Ray Johnston Band, Gabe Garcia and Jody Nix. The museum also will offer monthly crafts and storytime events for kids.

One of the museum's commemorations of the 200th anniversary, tied to its work as a scholarly research center, started in 2012 with the creation of a book publishing series where the museum would give a special bicentennial stamp to works on Texas Ranger history.

"We wanted to leave something behind (as a legacy of the bicentennial)," museum Director Byron Johnson said. "We thought we'd get one or two books published, but we ended up with about 20."

The list includes a New York Times bestseller, John Boessenecker's "Texas Ranger: The Epic Life of Frank Hamer, the Man Who Killed Bonnie and Clyde," and Dietmar Kuegler's "Die Texas Rangers," a German-language bestseller on Amazon whose title starts with the German word for "the."

All of the books' authors did research at the museum's research center, whose staff annually fields between 3,000 and 4,000 requests for information from scholars, genealogists, students and film and television producers.

The museum serves as the state repository for Texas Ranger history, artifacts and archives. Part of that mission involves differentiating between fact and fiction.

With the Texas Rangers firmly embedded in popular culture for much of the agency's history, thanks to more than 200 movies, seven television series, an iconic radio serial and thousands of books and magazines with Texas Rangers as subject or characters, there is a substantial amount of fiction in circulation.

"We deal not only with the Rangers of reality, but the pop culture Rangers, too," Johnson said.

Part of the museum is devoted to Texas Rangers in popular culture.

While the international perception of the Texas Rangers may be static and fixed in the imagination, the actual history of the Texas Rangers shows an evolution just as culture and law enforcement has changed in those two centuries. Today's Texas Rangers are not the same as a few generations ago, and today's museum has changed, too, since 1968.

"We see an enormous change over the last quarter of a century — as well as the Rangers themselves. Adaptability is the key, for the Rangers and ourselves," Johnson said.

The Rangers were founded by Stephen F. Austin under the authority of the Mexican government to fend off raids by Native Americans in Mexico's state of Texas, Johnson said. That mission shifted over time, with the organization operating as a home guard through the Texas Republic and Civil War, to border protection and law enforcement with new challenges of oil field lawlessness, organized crime and cross-border violence in the post-Civil War era. A legislative overhaul of state law enforcement in 1935 made the Texas Rangers more concerned with criminal investigation and, after 2010, more specialized work in criminal surveillance, child protection and joint law enforcement operations.

That evolution also includes some darker moments, such as racist violence spilling out from the Mexican Revolution in the 1918 Porvenir Massacre, state racial segregation, and political corruption under Gov. James Ferguson that prompted legislative change.

Part of the museum's change since its founding has been a recognition of ugly incidents involving the Rangers, even as it continues to collect and preserve historical artifacts from the past and the Rangers' present operations with 166 active Rangers on duty across the state. Company F, one of the Texas Rangers' six companies, has its headquarters in the museum complex.

"When we started, it was badges and guns and nothing else," said Johnson, 70, who has served as director since 1996.

Museum staff now collect and preserve a variety of materials, including Rangers' clothing, communication devices and technologically advanced criminal investigation equipment.

Once the city's leading tourist destination, the museum now is fourth, behind Magnolia Market at the Silos, the Cameron Park Zoo and the Waco Mammoth National Monument, but it remains an international magnet of attention for people interested in Texas history, the West and the Texas Rangers.

The COVID-19 shutdowns of 2020 and limitations continuing into 2021, coupled with years of Interstate 35 expansion near the museum, at I-35 and University Parks Drive, proved a "double whammy" to museum attendance, Johnson said. The museum, originally built to handle 20,000 visitors annually, topped 60,000 visitors last year in a slow recovery toward pre-pandemic heights of 100,000 visitors.

The city of Waco provides about $2 million for the museum and its operations and is considering proposals for an expansion of the 54-year-old facility or even a new museum in a different location, possibly in or near downtown.

Johnson said the museum is in sore need of space for exhibit displays, artifact and record storage and research work, as well as an upgrade of visitor experience.

In April 2021, Johnson and consulting firm Jack Rouse Associates presented the Waco City Council with a report on its five-year master plan that included three possible expansion options with costs ranging from $23.5 million to $45.6 million. More recently Jody Ginn was hired as a director of development, charged with producing a capital campaign and fundraising support for space and exhibit expansion.

In October, the council approved $532,000 contract with Gensler, an architecture and design firm, to create a master plan for development of the area around City Hall and Heritage Square, a provision of which included a new cultural destination that could be the Texas Ranger Museum.

Assistant City Manager Lisa Blackmon said the city recognizes the museum's space needs and what it brings to the city in terms of tourists and outside recognition. Ginn's work could set the stage for a major change for the museum.

"If it's successful, moving the Ranger museum is a possibility," Blackmon said.

Even if it remains where it is, the museum will see more changes in its surroundings. A planned city of Waco overhaul of the downtown-area walkway along the Brazos River includes the stretch that passes behind the museum.

A former city park where the museum stands took the name of Fort Fisher, an outpost the Texas Rangers set up un the 1830s, before Waco was founded. While the name has ties to early Ranger history, the site itself may not.

Johnson said there is not much in the historical record to indicate Fort Fisher was actually on the current museum grounds or that the Rangers intended it to be anything more than a temporary outpost. Historical accounts mentioning Fort Fisher do not offer much detail on its exact location, Johnson said.

The Texas Ranger bicentennial year and the museum's upcoming 60th anniversary occupy more of the director's attention than a possible new building and relocation, but he noted the contemporary importance of collecting and preserving items and records of the past.

"History is a non-renewable resource. Once it's gone, it's gone," Johnson said.