About 70 members of the community gathered Saturday near the McLennan County Courthouse to dedicate a section of Washington Avenue to Lester Gibson, former Waco city council member, McLennan County commissioner and tireless advocate for racial equity.

Lester Gibson Way covers the five-block stretch from University Parks Drive to Sixth Street, passing by Waco City Hall and the McLennan County Courthouse where Gibson served for 28 years as a commissioner. The purple signs include the line, “County Commissioner – City Councilmember – Civil Rights Leader.”

Waco City Council voted unanimously to approve the signs in September.

Gibson grew up in Teague, later moving to Waco and attending A.J. Moore High School in 1967. He studied sociology at Baylor University, joined the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and returned to Waco to graduate in 1975.

Gibson in 1988 was elected to represent District 1 on the Waco City Council and served a two-year term. He then served the McLennan County Commissioners Court until he retired in 2018. Gibson died in June at the age of 73.

Commissioner Patricia Miller, who served as Gibson’s administrative assistant for more than 22 years, led the event, joined on stage by City Council Member Andrea Barefield, Pastor Michael Bell of Greater St. Stephen First Church in Fort Worth, Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and Gibson’s son, Travis, and wife, Coque.

The ceremony began with a saxophone rendition of Battle Hymn of the Republic, followed by a prayer by pastor Judith Hatter.

“May this street and our city be an ever-present reminder of Lester Gibson’s life and legacy,” Hatter said. “Let the Lester Gibson Way remind us of a great man who understood clearly and believed passionately that it was not race or ethnicity which makes a person great, but the will to expire excellence, run the race that is set before us and achieve the greatness, Lord, you intend for all of us.”

Bell, the event’s keynote speaker, referred to Gibson as an equity broker, a troubler, a bridge person and a hero.

Bell said Gibson, who he called "Commish," received pushback from Black and white Wacoans alike when he brokered an agreement to have the one-page resolution condemning past lynchings in McLennan County displayed in the courthouse rotunda. It went on display in 2011, right next to a 1969 mural that depicts a noose in a tree between two buildings that represent Waco City Hall and the courthouse.

“Commissioner Gibson fought for nine years … and endured the frowns and disdains from not only political decision makers but many residents of this city and county,” Bell said.

Bell said Gibson was a troubler, someone who was OK with making people uncomfortable and causing trouble in pursuit of his passions.

“The same Jesus that we embrace and that we publicly say we follow we have to understand he was a troubler too. … Commissioner Lester Gibson, he worked tirelessly to help this county, McLennan County, live to its promise and potential as a place where all people have a say-so and he was tagged a trouble maker, and he was a great troubler,” Bell said.

Council Member Barefield said it is a privilege to be able to recognize a legend. As the daughter of former Mayor Mae Jackson, she said she related with the Gibson kids as they witnessed “greatness every day.”

“At my request the city of Waco … had no issues, without question, making a section of this street here from where his political journey began at City Hall and ended at the courthouse, be named Lester Gibson Way because that is the way he paved for us,” Barefield said.

Coque Gibson spoke next, then her son, Travis. The ceremony ended with a bugle performance of taps and a final recognition of Lester Gibson.

“He understood the assignment, but the assignment is not complete,” Travis Gibson said. “… So today is a beautiful day, but the assignment is not complete, because if you go into that courthouse rotunda that noose is still hanging.”