Hundreds of Wacoans gathered downtown for the third annual Juneteenth celebration parade since it was declared a federal holiday, organized by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce.

John Bible, CEO and executive director of the chamber, said he has been involved in Waco's long-running parades since 2008, but this year's was one of the biggest the city has ever seen, with several community members and partners involved.

“It makes it exactly what it should be, a multicultural celebration filled with community, an opportunity for unity, a celebration of this great day and reflection and resilience for everything that our ancestors went through,” Bible said.

Bible said his favorite part of the parade is the preparation that goes into it and building excitement for the day. He said the enthusiasm of being a part of the parade is strong, but the joy of the procession is unmatched.

“When you’re in it, it’s beyond what anyone could expect, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be. … It’s one of those things that you have to be here to understand,” he said.

There were a few organizations involved with the festivities for the first time this year, including many banks, nonprofits and Magnolia, which is sponsoring the parade for the first time, Bible said.

“We’re just excited to see all the newcomers come and enjoy this great day to commemorate history,” he said.

Juneteenth is a celebration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Although the Emancipation Proclamation that freed all enslaved people was issued Jan. 1, 1863, many African Americans in the southernmost states were not allowed their freedom until much later.

Finally, on June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay to proclaim the freedom of enslaved Black people, and Juneteenth, a combination of June and 19th, was born.

Shamica Evans, owner of Waffle Chic, rode in Saturday's parade with the float entered by Magnolia, which is where her food truck is stationed. She has been a part of every local Juneteenth parade since 1996, though this year’s is the biggest she has seen. Evans said the most important thing about the celebration is the unity it inspires among Waco residents, businesses and organizations.

“The importance of being involved in the Juneteenth parade for the community is the unity, the combined visions of everybody in Waco, Texas, to be able to share a moment in history to be able to say, ‘you know what, we support you. I support you,’” Evans said.

Yolanda Simien with the community service group Angels of Mercy Chapter 18 also said the remembrance of Juneteenth is important, and it is a celebration everyone can be part of.

“It’s good for us to continue to celebrate Juneteenth, you know, and to see everybody remember it and finally on a national level,” Simien said.

Both Evans and Simien said their favorite part is seeing joy on kids’ faces as they attend the parade and take part in the tradition.

“The most exciting thing I’m ready for is to see the kids when everybody throws candy because all the people from the community of Waco come out for the Juneteenth parade and you see the children,” Evans said. “You see the different faces of Waco. That’s the most important thing, seeing the faces and the kiddos.”

The parade stepped off at 10 a.m. from Heritage Square led by the grand marshal. The University High School marching band processed next, followed by nearly 100 organizations traveling by foot, float and car.

Attendees lined the Washington Avenue bridge and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as the parade strayed from its usual route through the historic Elm Avenue corridor. Bible said the new path down MLK is symbolic in its own way.

“MLK, of course we know what he represented and embodied in all his activism: freedom, unity, equality, and that’s everything this day represents, and so that makes it special as well,” he said. “So it seems like it changed, but it’s OK. It changed for the better.”

Cars drove through the parade blasting music, accompanied by dancing, blowing bubbles and honking, and children reached out to grab candy, popsicles and other goodies tossed their way.

Several service organizations, fraternities and sororities such as the Angels of Mercy came through wearing their colors, including Alpha Phi Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

A few other groups marching along included:

YMCA of Central Texas

Prosper Waco

Waco Family Medicine

GG’s FlowerHut

Spring Street Baptist Church

The Hatstand Waco

Waco NAACP

Karaoke On Wheels, and many others.

Black Fathers of Waco walked through the parade with a football, playing catch with attendees along the way. Transformation Waco brought scooters, bikes and rollerblades to the mix. Creative Waco had a live saxophone player in the back of its truck, and the Waco High School marching band played The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” as the color guard, football players and cheerleaders trekked on behind.