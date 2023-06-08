The Waco Founder Lions Club commemorated the 50th anniversary of the downtown Freedom Fountain this week by awarding the widow and daughter of Willie Hobbs Jr., an active Lion for 51 years who helped to get the fountain built.

Club President Phillip Crawford presented a certificate of merit Wednesday to Barbara Hobbs, who was Willie's wife for 66 years, and their daughter, Gail Hobbs. Willie Hobbs died Jan. 12 at the age of 89. The Freedom Fountain, between the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Hilton, was a result of efforts by a group known as Waco's Committee of Twelve, including Willie Hobbs, to advocate for better treatment of prisoners of war. In the early 1970s, the group took petitions to Vietnam War peace talks in Paris.

"The Freedom Fountain meant so much to my father, getting the letters and signatures to Paris," Gail Hobbs said. "I go there sometimes to reflect, and I encourage everyone to go there and reflect."

The Committee of Twelve flew to Paris on April 10, 1971 to visit the Vietnam War peace talks, said Gayle Avant, a former Baylor University political science professor. Representing a cross section of residents, the group brought 40,825 letters and petition signatures calling for improved treatment for prisoners of war to give to the North Vietnamese negotiators.

"They were frustrated because the North Vietnamese didn't accept the signatures," Avant said. "They had to leave the petition and signatures on a table in the room where they met with the negotiators. The negotiators wouldn't let them hand over the papers."

The Committee of Twelve, under the leadership of then-Mayor Karl May and Chair Cullen Smith, included Willie Hobbs, then-Waco Tribune-Herald editor Harry Provence, Ed Brigham, Baylor student body President Manuel Gonzales, Jack Flanders, Richard Hill, Nadine Baldwin, Linda Hamilton, Carroll Fadal and Gary Jinks.

Returning to Waco after a week in Paris without having fully accomplished what they set out to do, the group thought of building a Freedom Fountain along the Brazos River, or elsewhere in Waco, to inspire freedom for POWs, for Americans and for all people around the world, Avant said.

Dedicated May 21, 1973, the fountain stands near the Waco Convention Center and it has the word "freedom" written around it in 54 languages. The Committee of Twelve and other supporters raised nearly $50,000 to pay for design and construction of the fountain.

At the dedication, two freed POWs attended: Col. George Hall, whose wife lived in Waco during his captivity, and Capt. Ronald Bliss, who went on to attend law school at Baylor University.

Willie Hobbs was born in Mexia in 1933. He met his wife, Barbara, in the library at Prairie View A&M University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial arts. From 1970 to 1995, Willie Hobbs worked at McLennan Community College, retiring as the admissions director.

"Willie loved the Lions Club," Barbara Hobbs said Wednesday. "In his last years while he struggled with illness, Willie continued to do things with the Lions Club."

Willie Hobbs served on the Heart of Texas Housing Finance Board, the Hillcrest Hospital board and the Freeman Center board. He also served with the YMCA, Red Cross and United Way.