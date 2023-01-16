Waco MLK Jr. Day speakers exhort crowds to look ahead through lens of history

Nearly 40 years after Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into a law as a federal holiday, speakers at Waco’s annual march on Monday focused on the ways the assassinated civil rights leaders’ words and legacy still apply today.

In keeping with tradition, a crowd of several hundred marched from Indian Spring Park, across the Washington Avenue bridge and along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, where roughly 25 groups performed in a program after the march.

Members from different National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations, also known as the Divine Nine, took turns addressing the crowd on a microphone set up near the intersection of Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“The real work is a grind, the work we do that brings about change,” Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry said. “It doesn’t get in the newspaper, it doesn’t get on TV. It’s sitting in long, boring meetings. It’s talking and explaining to people. It’s working on policy behind the scenes that’s going to change. And so what we have to do is imagined that bloodstained banner, and we have to keep on marching.”

After the march, Henry said the Waco NAACP will have its hands full countering voting legislation passed last session, along with new laws that could come down the pipeline, that Henry said could keep voters from exercising their rights. She said new vote-by-mail requirements made it difficult for people to register last year, and those same people will have to re-register this year.

“We know that not only across the state, but in McLennan County, that a lot of people had their applications rejected,” she said. “We found it was very difficult to notify people and get them back in time.”

The march kicked off a slate of events Monday related to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including volunteer opportunities around town and a traditional candlelight vigil at Bridge Street Plaza in East Waco.

At the morning event, most of the crowd wore a sorority or fraternity’s colors and letters and speakers focused on the importance of education’s role in liberation. Kerry Burkley, a program director for the Advocacy Center, quoted King’s 1967 speech, "Where Do We Go from Here?"

“Let us be dissatisfied until the tragic wall that separates our city of wealth and conflict from the inner city of poverty, conflict and despair shall be crushed by the battering rams on the fires of justice,” he recited. “Let us be dissatisfied until those who live on the outskirts of hope are brought into the metropolis of daily security. Let us be dissatisfied until slums are cast into the junk heaps of history, and every family will live in a decent, sanitary home.”

He said it would be up to all of the attendees to follow through on King’s words.

Jovvanta Mason, an adjunct history professor at McLennan Community College and teacher at La Vega High School representing the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, spoke about the importance of researching King’s life and work beyond the historical highlights.

“He’s become a popularized image,” he said after addressing the crowd. “We have this very generalized image of his life, and it’s usually focused on a few speeches. But we don’t critically study his work.”

He said remembering King pointed attendees in the right direction, but reading his books and studying the history is the next step to uplifting one’s community.

“Study critically for yourself, who he was as a son, as a father, as a husband, as a brother as a friend, as a revolutionary,” he said to attendees.

While they spoke, church choirs and other groups in matching T-shirts who had participated in the parade gathered for group photos and one more quick rehearsal near the Doris Miller memorial.

Other members of the group continued across the park to the community center for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program set to begin after the speakers.