Visitors to the Brazos River this week caught the unusual sight of the Waco Suspension Bridge with its suspenders off.

The last steel cables were removed Wednesday, leaving the 475-foot span to rest on temporary piers in the river until German-made replacement cable can be installed.

"It's pretty remarkable to see the bridge for the first time without any support except from below," said Tom Balk, senior park planner for the city of Waco.

The removal is a milestone in the $12.4 million project to rehabilitate the oldest bridge over the Brazos, dating back to 1870. Over the next year, the bridge will also get reinforced anchors and new decking.

The old cables, known in the business as wire bridge rope, had supported the bridge since it was rebuilt in 1914 to accommodate a wider deck and heavier loads. The Missouri Valley Bridge and Iron Company supplied the galvanized steel ropes, 2 5/8 inches in diameter, which stretch from the anchor houses to the bridge towers in groups of seven, then join in bundles to support the hanging center span.

The 1914 cables were much thicker than the original ones, which renowned bridge engineer Thomas Griffin procured from the New Jersey-based John A. Roebling and Son firm, best known for the Brooklyn Bridge.

Engineering reports have shown the second set of ropes had deformed over the past century, reducing their load capacity.

"The ropes that came down are in pretty good shape," said Patrick Sparks, whose firm Sparks Engineering designed the renovation. "They had some deficiencies, which we had identified, but they still had some life in them."

The new wire ropes are similar in size but will have better galvanization to protect them and more tensile strength, Sparks said.

"They're somewhat stronger, for sure," he said. "It really has to do not so much with strength but quality control."

The old ropes were headed this week to M. Lipsitz & Co., about a block away on the east side of the Brazos. Balk said the bridge's general contractor, Gibson & Associates, is contractually entitled to salvage the cables, which likely exceed 2,000 linear feet.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But he said the contract requires the contractor to set aside 50 items from the bridge to be used by the city and local artists for commemorative objects. That will likely include about 200 feet of cable, he said.

Balk and Sparks said they have not been able to find much documentation of the 1914 reconstruction, leaving basic mysteries including how the cables were replaced then. Crews might have put scaffolding below in what was then a narrower, undammed river, or they might have added new cables a little a time while gradually removing the old ones.

"It would have been a big project," Sparks said. "It's possible to disassemble a bridge without putting anything in the river, but it would have been a big deal to see it being done. Oddly, we don't have any pictures of that reconstruction."

Sparks said he expects project officials to discover new information, and possibly new mysteries, about the bridge's construction as they begin excavating the bridge anchors this year. Crews will reinforce the anchors with 60-inch-diameter concrete shafts that will extend 50 feet into the ground, a step Sparks said will ensure the long-term stability of the bridge.

Melvin Lipsitz, co-owner of the scrap metal company, said he is still awaiting instruction on what to do with the old wire rope.

He said he can attest to the sturdy design of the rebuilt 1914 Suspension Bridge. His grandfather had founded Lipsitz in the late 1800s in downtown Waco, and he himself worked at the firm in the 1960s when it was at the current site of the Waco Hilton.

Before 1970, the Suspension Bridge carried one-way vehicle traffic to the east side of the Brazos, where Lipsitz also had an operation.

"I used to drive a crane across that bridge," he said, adding that the crane probably weighed 12.5 tons.

Lipsitz said he is pleased to see the bridge getting a new lease on life.

"I think it's a fabulous investment in Waco," he said. "The logo is on everything we have. With the development of Elm Street and the river corridor, it's a wonderful connection."

10 things you need to know about the Waco Suspension Bridge

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.