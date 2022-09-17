Waco tribal descendant to speak at Tuesday lecture

A descendant of the Waco indigenous tribe that once lived in the area and gave the city its name will speak on that history Tuesday night at the Historic Waco Foundation’s annual fall lecture, joined by Indigenous ACE, a Texas-based education and cultural group that will demonstrate dances from other tribes.

Tuesday’s lecturer, 58-year-old Waco resident Derek Ross, traces his lineage to the Wacos, one of three tribes now affiliated with the Wichitas. The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes’ offices and tribal park are now in Andarko, Oklahoma. The other affiliated tribes are the Tawakoni and Keechi.

Over the years, the Waco, Tawakoni and Keechi were absorbed into the Wichita, though Ross said his grandparents, parents and extended family still consider themselves Waco, with his grandmother and father frequently stressing, “Remember we are Waco.”

Ross intends to talk about Wichita and Waco culture, the grass houses that were once a distinct part of their villages and are pictured in the tribal seal; family life, songs, humor and, more recently, the tribe’s initiatives in economic development.

The evening also will feature dancers from the Texas-based Indigenous ACE. The group’s presentation coach, LaRay Guerrero, also deputy chief field agent for the Collin County medical examiner’s office and a Baylor University graduate, said three or four Indigenous ACE members would demonstrate and explain several North American tribal dances.

Those include a jingle dance, an Ojibwa healing dance, a warrior dance from Northern Plains tribes, a fancy war dance and a fancy shawl dance.

The ACE in the group’s name stands for arts, culture and education, Guerrero said.

“We try to emphasize the last letter. We don’t just go out there to perform entertainment,” said Guerrero, descended from the Haliwa-Saponi and Apache tribes.

Ross said a major theme of his remarks will be the tribe’s resilience, continuing through losses due to Anglo settler encroachment and diseases in the early decades of the 19th century to the forced removal of the Wichita from their lands in north Texas and Oklahoma to a reservation in Oklahoma in 1859.

Displaced to Kansas during the Civil War, the Wichita returned to what is now Oklahoma in 1867 with only 822 members, according to the history on wichitatribe.com. By the 1903 census, the four tribes totaled 433 members. They slowly rebounded during the 20th century and now number some 3,600 people.

One thing Ross hopes his audience comes away with from Tuesday’s lecture is how Waco has been mispronounced, particularly the variants shaped by the Spanish that sound like WAH-co. In Wichita, it sounds more like way-ee-co, he said.

Ross’ father, James “Bunny” Ross, actually visited Waco with other tribal leaders in 2014 when an updated historical marker was unveiled at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History. The new marker corrected the 1936 one which stated the Comanches had driven the Wacos from their villages.

The great-great-grandparents of Ross’ father, Ay-ha-dad and Tun-on-tah-sah-sis, originally lived on the land around Waco and were children when the Wichitas were forced to a reservation on the Washita River in Indian Territory, now Oklahoma, Ross said. The Ross family lived in Gracemont, Oklahoma, eight miles north of Anadarko, and belonged to the Rock Spring Indian Baptist Church, established in 1874 as the first Baptist church for the Plains tribes.

That church, in fact, shaped another part of Ross’ identity and much of his career, his Christian faith. After serving in the Marine Corps, Ross spent much of the next 20 years in the Philippines first as a Southern Baptist missionary, then working there with Lifeway, the Southern Baptist publishing house, and later as national director of True Love Waits Philippines.

While some indigenous people blame Christianity for contributing to the suppression of their tribal heritage, Ross does not see it that way.

“My Wichita history is glued to the underside of my Christian identity,” he said. “Everything about family, faith, the Bible, the songs (hymns sung in Wichita) come from that church.”

His Christian faith is paramount, but his Wichita heritage comes a close second, Ross said.

His military and missionary experiences make him more aware of cross-cultural dynamics, and that informs his view of indigenous history, he said.

Historic Waco Foundation Executive Director Erik Swanson said the topic for the fall lecture signals the organization’s intent to address Waco’s broader history.

The fall lecture will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Admission is $5, free for Historic Waco Foundation members and students with ID.