Waco volunteers catalog, map forgotten graves at Greenwood Cemetery

Volunteers have mapped out about a quarter of the marked gravesites in Greenwood Cemetery, a formerly segregated burial ground for thousands of Wacoans, including college presidents, a Broadway star and Civil War veterans.
By the end of the year they hope to collect data on all the estimated 2,500 marked gravesites in the 146-year-old public cemetery, which filled up years ago. They will work with the city to enter the information in an online database and map the graves, allowing family members and history researchers track down the deceased by name or location.
On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, John and Debbie Speas, members of a volunteer group based out of West Waco Library, were walking from grave to grave in the cemetery cataloguing information about each grave.
They said Greenwood’s old age, size and complex history make it even more of an undertaking.
“Basically, nobody knows where anything’s at out here,” John Speas said. “Nobody was keeping accurate records. So even if they have a plot, where’s that?”
The city established the cemetery in 1875 as a segregated cemetery, eventually becoming the resting place of famous baritone Jules Bledsoe, National Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Andrew “Lefty” Cooper, as well and many black and white pioneers, civic leaders and veterans of numerous wars.
The cemetery was long operated by cemetery associations until they went defunct over the last two decades. Private and county burial plots had been added next to the cemetery over the years, and the city has spent years consolidating the cemetery so that it could be fenced and maintained by city crews.
John Speas this week used brushes and spray bottles of water to clean away dirt and lichens, revealing where names and dates have survived and where the information has been worn away. The Speases took notes on the condition and position of each one, recorded the information there, took close-up and a wider shot of the grave and saved it in an app created for the process. Debbie Speas made notes about the condition of each one on a clipboard.
John Speas got into genealogy as a hobby after studying his family tree for a merit badge as a Boy Scout. He said even if people had an obituary to guide them to the cemetery, searching for a gravesite there could take days. A walk through the cemetery from start to finish would take him all day, and one day of volunteer work takes between three and four hours.
“I worked on [my genealogy] for many, many years,” he said. “I’m missing some of my history that I hope somebody maybe one day will do the same type of thing to help me find some of my missing relatives. And hopefully that helps somebody.”
At one gravesite, John paused to inspect a headstone more closely at what looked like more dark lichens, but turned out to be the remains of black paint that faded over time. He confirmed it by looking at another nearby headstone with the same sun-faded pattern, and started looking for any surviving letters.
Nearby, another marker in the shape of a 4-foot-tall stone tree stump indicates the person buried there was a member of the Woodmen of the World, a fraternal organization. A few feet away is a blank flat marker into which someone scraped the letters “ELNOR,” leading volunteers to speculate on the meaning.
Bill Buckner, genealogy center manager at West Waco Library, said the volunteer effort halted with the pandemic’s arrival last year, slowly resumed, then paused again while workers built a new fence around the cemetery’s perimeter. He said the arrival of some new volunteers helped them get back on track, bringing their group to about a dozen members.
“We’ve got a goal to finish hopefully at the end of this year,” Buckner said.
After purchasing and acquiring parcels of land from different groups over the years, the city of Waco assumed full control of Greenwood Cemetery in 2016. Parks and Recreation estimates there are more than 2,500 marked gravesites in the cemetery, based on a survey conducted as part of a project to make improvements in and around the cemetery, including a perimeter fence and new signs at entrances.
Buckner said there’s not much information about the vast majority of Greenwood, and he expects the final number of individual plots will be higher than the city’s estimate once all the toppled, flattened or obscured markers have been counted.
“What we’re doing is we’re identifying things above ground, tombstones and things of that nature,” Buckner said. “And that’s what the database will be, what we found above ground.”
Buckner said it’s important for volunteers to at least have familiarity or knowledge about cemeteries. He said he knows from experience that a project like this requires patience and someone willing to look beneath the surface, sometimes literally.
“We feel it’s important because if all you know is that there was a stone there [50 years ago], and you know what it looked like and what kind of stone it was, a piece of it might still be left after vandalism or something else happened to it,” Buckner said. “You can at least identify it enough to tell what it is.”
Buckner said existing records aren’t always helpful. If there are cemetery records for Greenwood they may not accurately reflect who’s buried there. Records indicate who bought what plots and who planned to be buried where, but those plans could have changed.
Jonah Herbert, who works for Waco’s GIS department, said his grandmother works at the library’s genealogy department, and he grew up with an appreciation for it. He said most of his projects involve mapping out city manholes and water lines.
“We are working on this, plus all of our other data, on getting it to public-facing maps,” Herbert said. “So you could look up if your relative is in Greenwood Cemetery, and you can find out if there’s a fire hydrant in front of your house online.”