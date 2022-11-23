Waco's Evangelia Settlement gets state historical marker

Buck Cole was just a kid when his mom, brother and sister pulled into Waco late one night in 1960, escaping a bad family situation in Shreveport, Louisiana, and pursuing what the family hoped would be a fresh start.

Mom drove the whole way in a green Dodge with one headlight and a hole in the floorboard. Cole said he and his brother, Tommy, became mesmerized watching the highway fly by beneath their feet. Their sister, Donna, kept mom company in the front seat.

The odyssey that began more than 60 years ago and included time at the Evangelia Settlement in Waco profoundly affected Cole, now 68 and living in Austin. His trips to Waco unfailingly include a visit to the settlement site near South 12th Street, between Clay and Webster avenues. The Texas Historical Commission in July placed a marker there, next to the Johnette Hicks Early Head Start Center. Cole led efforts to get the marker, even combed The Texas Collection archives to document its significance. He wrote the words appearing on the marker, borrowing from his research.

Cole graduated from University High School in 1972, spent 11 years in the U.S. Air Force, assignments taking him to Italy, England and the Philippines, and finally to Bergstrom Air Force Base outside Austin. He attended St. Edward's University in Austin, worked 10 years as an archivist in the Texas General Land Office, then applied his passion for history to teaching before retirement.

Evangelia Settlement was nothing fancy, but it afforded a troubled family the opportunity to breathe, to get its bearings, to escape a father and spouse "who was not a nice man," Cole said. They lived temporarily with relatives, but found true deliverance at Evangelia, one of hundreds of settlement houses organized nationwide in the 1920s and later. Most were founded by women concerned about the physical condition and spiritual health of children, especially those whose parents worked to make ends meet and could not afford child care.

"Without that place, my mother would have struggled mightily," Cole said. "I can look back now and see how it touched my life daily."

Mom got a job down the street, working in Lone Star Gas Co.'s maintenance department. She left young Buck, Tommy and Donna in Evangelia's care while away. He distinctly remembers Miss Garrett, "a stellar human being, tough, but she loved us, taught us discipline and a sense of responsibility."

Laughing, Buck said he and Tommy grew up as "ragamuffins all over the neighborhood," killing time at the Boys Club or throwing rocks at the "twin towers" at Sixth Street and Webster Avenue, the structures that now anchor Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Buck mostly attended schools in South Waco, namely Sul Ross, Alta Vista, University Junior and University High. His mother remarried, and the family moved to near Robinson before he joined the U.S. Air Force.

He retired from teaching on Jan. 1, 2020, and shortly thereafter took a public history course at Texas State University. Studying not facts and figures "but the way we define history and see how things affect our lives. That was fascinating. It was then I decided to write a history of Evangelia."

The Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. now owns the property, and Cole said EOAC director Dorothy Marstaller became an invaluable resource.

"The last time I saw the marker was two or three weeks ago, when I was in Waco for my 50th high school reunion," Cole said. "I spent the night before going over there one last time before leaving for Austin."

That marker says Evangelia Settlement was established "as part of a larger progressive social movement from the late 1800s" directed at the less fortunate. Two Waco women, Ethel Dickson and Nell Symes, founded the settlement in 1908 to support children whose parents worked at Slayden-Kirksey Woolen Mills.

By 1920, they were financially able to move into a nearby two-story building, and in 1956, The Salvation Army, YMCA and Evangelia started a fundraising campaign for a new building that opened July 13, 1958.

Now, the Evangelia site continues as one of the EOAC Head Start program's 12 locations in McLennan and Falls counties, providing child care, community outreach and other services and resources.

Elsewhere in Waco, an organization drawing inspiration from the settlement house movement has emerged at North 23rd Street and Colcord Avenue, this one founded in 2016 and dubbed the Good Neighbor House. It occupies the former Jack and Jill kindergarten.

"It's sort of a revival of the settlement idea," said Laine Scales, a Baylor University social work professor who has researched and written about the settlement house concept and its place in history.

"Some of the earliest would locate within neighborhoods, and volunteers would actually live at the house, would have live-in access," Scales said. "One of the most famous was started in Chicago by Jane Addams. By opening up a house you own or rent, you are trying to create space for hospitality for people of all ages. Particularly in larger cities, houses served low income people. There were a lot of immigrants at the turn of the 19th century."

Scales said users and activities in the house on Colcord Avenue are diverse. They range from worship groups on Sundays to jam fests by local musicians, children's music classes and Waco Pride Network events.

"We have some live-in volunteers," Scales said. "We have Baylor students there involved in social work or attending Truett Seminary."