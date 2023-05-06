Quinn Campus Inc., City Center Waco and many other community members and leaders gathered Saturday at William Decker Johnson Hall to celebrate its designation as a local historic landmark and look toward a new future for the building that has stood the test of time.

“This is a treasure not only worth preserving as now designated with a historic landmark, but is worth preserving because of the historical relevance and significance that it has for this community,” said Josette Ayres, chair of Quinn Campus Inc. “From a people with little to few resources to be able to pull all of that together in the spirit of community, to build a campus, to build a building that has withstood 100 years that provided educational opportunities, personal advancement, it means a lot.”

The nonprofit Quinn Campus Inc. is in charge of the facilities Paul Quinn College left behind when it moved from Waco to Dallas in 1990. The historically Black college started serving Waco in 1877, eventually establishing a campus spanning several blocks from the corner of Elm Avenue and Garrison Street. Other facilities have found new uses since the college moved, including as a home to Rapoport Academy's middle school and high school, but Johnson Hall has remained vacant.

Saturday’s event held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the landmark designation, family games, face painting from Artist-N-U and a couple of vendor tables, including Grassroots Waco, McLennan County Historical Commission and Magnolia Foundation, which last year funded a study on whether the building could be used for a Quinn College satellite campus.

William Decker Johnson Hall got its local historical landmark status in February, and many ideas have been floated for what the refurbished building might hold, including the satellite campus, office spaces or an event and meeting area.

Ayres said she envisions the building becoming a multipurpose facility, a hub for education, job training, office and community space and culture.

“All of that can be housed with these 36,000 square feet,” she said. “It’s a lot of space.”

The first brick buildings on the campus were built with a buy-a-brick campaign, bricks going for 10 cents apiece in the late 1800s, Ayres said.

“It was three faculty members and no more than 10 students, so the community invested in a vision that they themselves weren’t going to benefit from but knew would propel a people,” she said.

In the same spirit, the community can invest in Johnson Hall's revitalization by buying a brick, starting at $10.

She said the designation of the landmark means a “historic treasure is getting its due,” and will become an anchor for the East Waco community once again.

With landmark status comes certain renovation criteria, and Ayres said the work done would pull the campus’ essence back. Many of the original windows and archways are still intact and functional, just bricked in, she said.

Board member Tara Briscoe said the day represented a Sankofa Moment, where “we’re able to look back on the past, but celebrate the future.”

She said the revitalization in progress shows the community has not forgotten about the significance of Paul Quinn, but will honor its memory. Thinking of the youth who have never seen the building functional is especially exciting, Briscoe said.

Jocelyn Williams, Center of Business Excellence coordinator with the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, said even though Paul Quinn College moved to Dallas in 1990, bringing its presence back through the building’s preservation is beyond important to the community.

“Within the Elm Avenue corridor I think it’s really important to kind of sustain that historical background that’s already there,” she said.

Williams said the African American chamber itself recently moved into a bigger and better facility, at 715 Elm Ave., and with the overhaul of Elm Avenue infrastructure, the chamber is excited about being able to bring further economic development to the area.

“Within the revitalization of the Johnson Hall, to have Paul Quinn come back as a satellite administration … to be able to offer space to other businesses in the area … it would just bring a newness and even an openness to what is already happening here on Elm Avenue,” she said.

The building, with three stories and a basement, offers endless possibilities, she said.

North East Riverside Neighborhood Association President Jeanette Bell said her neighborhood has been advocating for an African American cultural museum to find a home in the building.

Bell said years of misconception, mistrust and cultural divide have separated the east and west of the Brazos River, but she hopes people outside East Waco will participate in celebrating the neighborhood’s historic landmarks and destinations, such as the Jockey Club and Greenwood Cemetery.

She said she advocated for the revitalization of Bridge Street, which has been home to many Black businesses over time and “rose from the ashes and the mud.”

“We have some historic markers over here that a lot of people don’t know about, and we want people from the west side of the Brazos River to come over to the east side and learn about our history and our culture,” Bell said. “Because our history and our culture is American history and culture.”

Briscoe said the campus holds personal significance to her, as many generations of her family graduated from Paul Quinn College in Waco. William Decker Johnson Hall was once a hub for information and help at the school and housed many departments.

“Just growing up in the area in East Waco and coming over here … it just means a lot because it’s sat dormant for so long,” she said. “And just to see life being brought back, it would mean a lot to my family.”

Briscoe gave a nod to Ayres’ leadership as someone who did not grow up in the area, but takes the time to listen to the community and learn its vision.

“Oftentimes people come into a community and they change it for their own good,” she said. “But honestly, our leader Josette has not done that. She took the time to hear the voices of the people.”

Paul Quinn graduate Vernon Bailey was involved with the campus for about eight years, attending high school programs before attending the college.

“It’s part of the legacy of Waco, the historical East Waco,” he said. “East Waco has really been a part of my life, the history, the creation of Waco … but the historical Black ancestors of mine built the city, cultivated the city, and a lot of that hasn’t been in the conversation.

“I think more people need to understand what the significance is and what power the people had during the times before now and what a rich legacy of heritage this is, and to be a part of that is just phenomenal.”