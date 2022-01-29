Woman salvages the Colcord Avenue dream home of a skyscraper-builder

Or that when it was rejected as a candidate for renovation on “Fixer Upper” after being dubbed the “crumbling mansion” by Chip and Joanna Gaines in Season 2.

“It was on the verge,” said Addis McNamara, owner of Brazos Environmental & Engineering Services, who reluctantly took the yearslong renovation that he is now finishing. “It should have been pushed down. If it hadn’t been for the Trombleys, anybody else would have torn it down. No one else in Waco would have done this.”

The house had a special meaning to Frederick Trombley, who as a teen in the 1960s had briefly lived across the street and admired the old mansion.

The Trombleys bought the 3,700-square-foot house for $90,000 and got a historic landmark designation from the city of Waco. They continued to live until 2020 in Houston, where he was finishing up a successful accounting career.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Sandy Trombley said this week, standing in front of the house as workers reconstructed a balcony. “My husband stayed past his original retirement date. He stayed because his company made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. He died one week before what was supposed to be last day. We buried him on his retirement day.”