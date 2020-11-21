Holiday travel through Waco a mystery as Thanksgiving approaches

For years Interstate 35 between Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex resembled a large parking lot on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Motorists traveling each way only dreamed of reaching destinations on time.

But 2020 is a wild card, considering the uncertainties of COVID-19 and the warnings against large gatherings around turkey and all the trimmings. Toss in the continued construction along I-35 as a $341 million widening project continues, and this driving season could become one for the ages. Regardless, public health officials recommend residents celebrate Thanksgiving in-person only with the people they live with.

The AAA auto club predicts 50 million Americans will hit the roads over the Thanksgiving holiday this year, a 10% decline from last year. However, that prediction is based on mid-October modeling. With the dramatic spike in cases nationwide and locally that started last month and more public health warnings, AAA now anticipates travel will drop off even more than initially projected, according to a press release.