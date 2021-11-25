Holidays a key time for services, fundraising at The Salvation Army of Waco

With this year's community Thanksgiving meal in the books, officials at The Salvation Army of Waco have their sights set on a $180,000 fundraising target they hope to hit by Christmas Eve.
“It’s about supporting The Salvation Army through the entire year,” executive officer April Taylor said of the seasonal fundraising push. “We do it at Christmas because it does help us offset the cost of the things we do for Christmas. … Red Kettle helps us take care of some of those internal things we have to do in order to help people.”
The winter holiday season is The Salvation Army's biggest time for donations, and the Red Kettle Campaign, which kicked off Nov. 12, is a centerpiece.
The nonprofit has seen an increase in giving and volunteering this year, especially compared to the earlier heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor said. Businesses, churches and other organizations that partner with The Salvation Army also have been more willing to help out.
“We have a lot of volunteers compared to last year and a lot of it had to do with the pandemic,” Taylor said.
Money donated, including through the Red Kettle Campaign, goes back to the community in various ways, including at the Community Kitchen on Webster Avenue that hosted the Thanksgiving meal and offers dinners every day, at shelters, in homelessness prevention work, rehousing, providing gifts for those in nursing homes and more.
“There is a whole lot of things that happen that aren’t so big, but they happen behind the scenes at The Salvation Army,” Taylor said.
Through the pandemic's lockdowns and myriad disruptions, The Salvation Army has continued to provide food, clothing and shelter community members facing hardship, Taylor said.
“That’s why this year’s Red Kettle Season is so important,” she said in a press release. “With the public’s generosity, The Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope to individuals and families in need.”
The annual Thanksgiving meal takes 30 to 40 volunteers, just one well-recognized example of the importance of volunteers to the organization and its ability to make the most of its funding.
“It helps money go further that we collect. It helps the community be engaged a little bit more, and it brings the spirit of Christmas, the spirit of hope back into our community,” Taylor said. “When volunteers are doing things, it makes a huge difference.”
The Thanksgiving meal, along with another traditional holiday meal served by volunteers on Christmas Day, both sponsored by H-E-B this year, is also an example of The Salvation Army's role in building community.
“People will come there and they are not necessarily indigent or needy, they just want somebody to eat with,” Taylor said. “So there are a lot of reasons, during this season, why people are coming around more. It’s a tough season to go through, especially if you’ve lost someone and you’re by yourself again. They will volunteer and then they stay to eat too. We are spreading hope, it is what we are doing.”
For more information, including about donations and volunteering, go to www.salvationarmytexas.org/waco.