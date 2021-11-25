Holidays a key time for services, fundraising at The Salvation Army of Waco

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is a whole lot of things that happen that aren’t so big, but they happen behind the scenes at The Salvation Army,” Taylor said.

Through the pandemic's lockdowns and myriad disruptions, The Salvation Army has continued to provide food, clothing and shelter community members facing hardship, Taylor said.

“That’s why this year’s Red Kettle Season is so important,” she said in a press release. “With the public’s generosity, The Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope to individuals and families in need.”

The annual Thanksgiving meal takes 30 to 40 volunteers, just one well-recognized example of the importance of volunteers to the organization and its ability to make the most of its funding.

“It helps money go further that we collect. It helps the community be engaged a little bit more, and it brings the spirit of Christmas, the spirit of hope back into our community,” Taylor said. “When volunteers are doing things, it makes a huge difference.”

The Thanksgiving meal, along with another traditional holiday meal served by volunteers on Christmas Day, both sponsored by H-E-B this year, is also an example of The Salvation Army's role in building community.