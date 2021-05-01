Holmes re-elected to Waco City Council, Miramontez-Sanchez elected new Beverly Hills mayor

In Bellmead, Karen Coleman was elected to the Precinct 1 seat with 15 votes. She defeated Laura Guy, 15-14. Coleman had requested to have her name removed from the ballot. Incumbent Alfreda Love did not run for re-election.

Bellmead City Secretary Holly Owens said Saturday that Coleman would hold the seat, unless she chooses to step down. If she does, the Bellmead City Council would then appoint a replacement on a majority vote.

In Precinct 2, incumbent Travis Gibson got 53 votes, defeating Melvin Cleveland, who got 31.

Bryan Winget won the three-way race for Precinct 5 with 38 votes. Challengers Brandon Bledsoe and incumbent Doss Youngblood received 13 and 24 votes, respectively.

McGregor

Andrew J. Henderson Sr. ran unopposed for the McGregor City Council Ward 1 seat, receiving 11 votes. Steven Dutschmann, a business manager for Baylor University’s science building, won the Ward 3 race with 48 votes, narrowly beating out David Taylor, who received 42 votes. Sherry Adams was elected to the council’s at-large position with 129 votes, defeating Tony Ocampo, who received 101.

Lacy Lakeview

Lacy Lakeview Mayor Sharon Clark was ran unopposed for re-election.