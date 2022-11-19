Home canning still popular in Waco area after pandemic bump

AgriLife Extension Agent Colleen Foleen and her husband were driving down a road 42 years ago in Washington when they came across a man selling big cases of cherries. They couldn’t resist.

“We bought a big case of cherries and we’re thinking, ‘Well, what the heck are we going to do with all these cherries?’ We went to his mom’s house and she said, ‘Let’s just can them.’ And we canned probably 15 quarts of cherries and I was amazed at how easy it was – the hardest part is pitting them,” Foleen said.

Ever since then, not only has Foleen been home canning all kinds of food but she’s also been sharing the craft through canning classes, teaching attendees how to prepare and can foods and the easily preventable dangers of home canning.

Foleen said the class, which features both water bath and pressure canning, sells out of spots almost every time she hosts it. Its popularity has blossomed since the start of the pandemic, when a do-it-yourself ethic blossomed and led to a run on canning supplies nationwide.

It’s possible that the uncertainties of COVID-19 stirred up conversations of food scarcity and preservation, the same factors that set off a canning boom among rural Texan farmers more than 100 years ago.

Rebecca Sharpless, Texas Christian University history professor and author who formerly headed the Baylor University Institute for Oral History, has researched and written about that movement. Before portable canning equipment was available and culturally accepted in the United States, poor farm families often lived harvest to harvest, often without funds to buy commercially canned food, she said.

Land grant colleges, including Texas A&M University, were established all over the United States in the late 1800s with the task of educating people on the expanding base of agricultural research and other practical professions, but farmers and their families didn’t have the time or money to attend formal college classes.

In 1914, Congress passed the Smith-Lever Act, which gave land grant universities the opportunity to share their research with rural farmers, and the next year the Texas Agricultural Extension Service, now known as the Texas AgriLife Extension Service, was established.

Sharpless said Texas was early in experimental research, and fearless women hired as agents of the new extension service set out to do home demonstrations in farm communities and change people’s minds about scientifically-backed practices.

Home demonstrators started with children, who were more likely to be open to innovation, and formed organizations such as "tomato clubs," which taught girls to grow and can tomatoes.

In 1917 the Texas Legislature funded canning demonstration agents who went into communities to teach women about canning, Sharpless writes in her 1999 book, “Fertile Ground, Narrow Choices,” a study of the lives of women on Texas cotton farms.

In 1918 the extension service established 77 cooperative canning plants around the state where women came together to can produce they brought from their farms.

Since its invention in Napoleon-era France, canning has always been a delicate balance, as canners strive to preserve the quality of foods for a longer shelf life while processing it long enough to be stored safely.

“We don’t want to overprocess things because when we do we destroy more of the nutrients," Foleen said. "So we want to process long enough to get rid of the harmful pathogens, but we don’t want to overdo it ... It’s kind of a fine line there to get it to where it’s safe but not overprocessed."

Foleen said some concerns about safety of home canning are valid. An improper technique can lead to botulism poisoning, a serious and sometimes lethal illness. However, Foleen said botulism can be prevented by using tested recipes and techniques.

“If you stick with the safe sources and follow the instructions, you’re not going to kill anybody,” Foleen said.

Clostridium botulinum is a bacteria that creates the botulinum toxin. The bacteria creates a spore which acts like a protective coating. Foleen said the bacteria lives in soil and already exists on produce.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just eating a spore won’t usually cause illness, but the anaerobic environment of a sealed jar is the perfect environment for spores who love an oxygen-free environment to grow and create a lethal toxin.

The AgriLife website says out of the 326 cases of botulism that occurred between 2001 and 2017, about 29% of them were linked to home-preserved food.

Foleen said the pH content of a food is a key factor in successful canning. High-acid foods are safe to can using a water bath, while low-acid foods need to be pressure-canned. Pickled foods, for example, are full of vinegar, and the acidity inhibits the growth of botulinum, she said.

She said simply adding lemon or lime juice isn’t a reliable way to increase the acidity of the food because the pH isn’t known, and even the density of a food has an effect on its preservation, so it’s vital for people to refer to a trusted recipe and use the correct ingredients in the correct proportions.

Foleen said she often sees canning recipes shared on Facebook that she knows aren’t safe.

“Pie filling is a wonderful thing to can. You can water-bath can it, it’s easy to do,” Foleen said. “But I see pie filling recipes on Facebook all the time that call for ingredients that are not safe to home can, like starch.

“You see these recipes that are calling for butter – you cannot safely home can those things. You can’t even put noodles or rice in if you’re canning soups because the compounds will just break down and you’ll end up with a layer of goo at the bottom of your jar.”

Foleen said there are safe ways to can food, and she emphasizes in her classes to only use tested recipes from reputable sources. She said tested recipes are available at the University of Georgia’s National Center for Home Food Preservation website, the USDA Complete Guide to Home Canning and the Ball Mason Jars and Home Canning website.

“If it’s a valid, tested recipe it’s always going to have altitude instructions. That’s always the thing I look for,” Foleen said. “Home canning is very safe as long as you’re following the tested recipes and you’re doing the prep work the way that the instructions tell you.”

Foleen said there’s even an app called Canning Timer and Checklist where a user can pick the food they want to can, type of canner they’re using, jar size and altitude and the app will give them a timer and checklist of what to do.

Although many people don’t need home canning and food preservation as a means to make it from harvest to harvest like rural farmers did before, there are still many benefits to the practice.

Foleen said home canning allows people to control what ingredients, herbs and spices they want and cuts out the chemicals often added to processed foods. People can control the portion sizes they want and even use previously canned ingredients for future canning recipes to create delicious home-cooked meals, she said.

“I have a cupboard full of spaghetti sauce that’s got green peppers, fresh-grown tomatoes and Italian sausage, and it’s ready to go," she said. "All you do is heat it and put it over noodles. So I think, for a lot of families, spend a day canning and now you’ve got a year’s worth of soups and stews and basically instant meals but they’re healthy.”