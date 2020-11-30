Homeless shelters brace for freeze, cold week ahead

Local shelters prepared for more guests Monday as temperatures dropped, finding a balance between adding beds while maintaining elbow room during a pandemic.

Temperatures fell through the afternoon and were forecast to drop to the upper 20s early Tuesday after a mild autumn. The National Weather Service forecast for Waco calls for daily highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through Friday.

My Brother’s Keeper, a shelter affiliated with Mission Waco, set up a heated tent with beds behind the building at 1217 Mary Ave. and made plans for overflow space a few blocks away at the Meyer Center.

At the Salvation Army Community Kitchen at 300 Webster Ave., staff marked the floor with tape and set up extra cots.

Diana Barrett, a volunteer manager with the Salvation Army, said it’s rare for all of Waco’s shelters to hit capacity, though that might happen if a long enough freeze hits.

“There’s a lot of collaboration, where (shelters) will talk to each other and try to come up with scenarios to better serve people, to come up with solutions if, heaven forbid, it should turn into a frozen tundra.”

Barrett jokingly added that frozen tundra in Central Texas could very well be next in a year as strange as 2020.