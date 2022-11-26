Homestead Fair celebrates 35 years of post-Thanksgiving crafts, more

Skies cleared up just in time to bring a bit of sunshine for the second day of Homestead Heritage's 35th annual post-Thanksgiving Homestead Fair.

Fair organizer Caleb Tittley said good weather usually predicts good turnout, and with an eye on the forecast as the weekend got underway, Homestead was expecting 15,000 to 20,000 visitors over the three-day event that wraps up Sunday. Hundreds braved the cold wet weather Friday morning to beat late-weekend crowds.

Although the number of attendees increases each year, Tittley said crowds and lines should not pose a problem for the 40-acre main fairgrounds organized in Homestead’s 510-acre plot off Gholson Road north of Waco. Guests who would like to see more of the site can take a horse drawn hayride tour at the fair, Tittley said.

The beat of a 1926 Meadows grain mill clanged loudly over guests nearby who tested their strength during the fair's barn lifting demonstration. The belts and gears of a restored 18th century gristmill powered by a waterwheel spun a couple steps away.

Tittley, who has been involved in the Homestead Fair since he moved to the area in 2000, said what started out as a small event in the community has grown over the years to be something that draws in thousands of visitors.

“When it started it was friends and family. It started with crafts as a way for kids to celebrate what they have been working on,” Tittley said. “It could inspire people to try a craft they’ve never tried before.”

The Homestead Fair would not be itself without crafts. Homestead calls itself "an agrarian- and craft-based intentional Christian community," and a wide range of handmade goods produced by members is available.

The fair also offers visitors the opportunity to try their hand at a range of make-your-own projects or craft demonstrations under a master craftsman, including making toys, hand-dipped beeswax candles or a brass fishing lure, Tittley said.

While the grand event only happens once a year, Homestead puts on classes throughout the year, ranging from one day to multiple weeks, where anyone can come and learn the skills they may preview during a fair visit, Tittley said. He said about 250,000 people come through Homestead each year.

“We give people the opportunity to sample a little bit of all that across Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend,” Tittley said.

There are seminars for the academically inclined on all kinds of topics, from gardening to bread making, food preservation and even social issues.

Smoke rose from the demonstration tent Friday afternoon, as skilled craftsmen showed off wood turning, knife forging and other rustic heavy machinery to spectators.

Just around the corner, rows of food options masked the smoke with the smell of homemade treats. The event’s wide offering of food options keeps up with the huge scope of the event, with selections that include Indian and Mexican dishes, brick oven pizza, Waco-themed waffles, Homestead burgers and classic fair foods.

“I can truly say it’s spectacular because I have nothing to do with cooking it,” Tittley said.

Suzann Rogers, a fair attendee, said she and her husband drove from Irving on Friday morning, but the variety of crafts, activities and snacks makes the drive worth it every time.

She said all the crafts offered at the make-your-own craft tent are great learning experiences for kids, but one of her favorite parts was the sheepdog herding demonstration, which reminded her of when her father was a veterinarian.

“I just love watching them work,” Rogers said.

Whether guests come away from the fair with a newfound hobby, a handmade craft or a delicious snack, Tittley said he hopes everyone leaves inspired and having enjoyed the time with friends and family.

“I would hope that people would come out and experience friends and family in a wholesome environment,” Tittley said. “Everybody is welcome. We hope that everybody has a great time and leaves with a smile on their face.”

The fair will continue until 5 p.m. Sunday at 608 Dry Creek Road. Admission is $12 for adults and free for kids 16 and under. There are covered areas, and the event goes on rain or shine.