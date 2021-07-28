Homestead Heritage founder Blair Adams dies at 77

"We built our first church in 1998, with a big Spanish-style sanctuary, where we are able to host Christmas and Easter programs that so many Wacoans love to attend," Asahel Adams said. "But we still meet in homes. His heart was always to provide a place of peace in a hectic world, to encourage people to commune with land, nature and each other in a rural setting."

A board of deacons conducts the business of Homestead Heritage. All children are home-schooled. Nearly every family has its own garden. Residents make furniture, grind wheat at a gristmill and engage in blacksmithing.

"We have striven from the very first day to open our doors wide, allowing people to see who we are, to understand our lifestyle," Asahel Adams said. "We have our own identity, and we display it with our cafe and our fairs, and we have neighbors who respect us. We were able to acquire property in a beautiful area, near the good people of Waco, which provided the best environment.

"We have intentionally pursued an agrarian lifestyle. For us that helps foster the values and virtues of the life we're trying to live."