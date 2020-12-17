Hospital workers receive first COVID-19 vaccines administered in Waco

Waco has joined what promises to be a historic turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The work of vaccine scientists, multinational drug manufacturers, miners, public health leaders, the president of the United States, shipping pilots, drivers, tool-makers and health care professionals, funded by billions of dollars from the American tax payer, wound up in a tiny shot in the arm of Ascension Providence nurse manager Brooke Fielder on Thursday.
Fielder was first in line at Ascension Providence Medical Center, which received a batch of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for its employees Thursday, earlier than initially expected. Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco is expecting an equal allocation.
Fielder, a nurse manager for a medical surgical unit who has been at Ascension Providence almost six years, said she wasted no time in signing up to be the first to take the vaccine. She said she got the shot to protect herself and demonstrate its safety to others.
“If I can do it, so can you,” Fielder said in an interview after her shot. “This is going to hopefully help end the pandemic that much faster.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services this week is sending Texas hospitals the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires very cold storage and must be followed by a second shot weeks later. Pfizer's vaccine received emergency regulatory approval at the end of last week, and a vaccine from Moderna, which also requires two shots but does not have to remain as cold, is expected to receive a similar authorization soon. Three more vaccine candidates are in large-scale clinical trials in the United States.
Ascension Providence is prioritizing frontline emergency department staff who accept and treat COVID-19 patients, doctors and nurses who work in the intensive care unit, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, and housekeeping and facilities management staff, among others, according to a press release.
People vulnerable to serious illness are expected to start receiving shots in the new year, and vaccines are expected to be available to the general public by summer.
Fielder received her vaccine just an hour before the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported another 129 new COVID-19 cases in residents of the county Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,021 and cumulative case total to 16,947. Two more residents of the county have died of the disease, bringing the death toll to 243.
The 40-to-49 age group saw the most new cases Thursday, followed by the 30-to-39 range. One new case was confirmed in an infant, and seven new cases were confirmed in people 80 or older.
As they start to receive vaccines, Waco's hospitals are treating more COVID-19 patients than any other point in the pandemic. There were 117 patients in local hospitals, including 85 McLennan County residents. The 119 hospitalized as of Wednesday is the high point so far.
Fielder said getting the vaccine is just as much about protecting others because of how contagious COVID-19 is.
“If the vaccine decreases symptoms for everybody even just a hair, that’s one less patient who has to come to the hospital, one less death,” Fielder said. “If we can prevent that by everybody getting the vaccine, it’s going to be so important that we all participate.”
Fielder tested positive for COVID-19 a few months ago and had a mild case, she said. A friend from work who got her positive test result the same day was not so lucky and became much sicker.
She said the pandemic has reached her family in ways it has reached many families.
Her daughter returned home from college after spring break and could not return to campus. Her husband lost the job he had been doing from home and has been able to transition to a new one, and everyone in her family is careful about how many people they see on a weekly basis.
“It’s knowing who you’re necessarily going to be in contact with and not necessarily living in fear, but my fear comes from what exposure I’m going to get that could possibly harm somebody else,” Fielder said. “My symptoms were minor, but what would have happened if I came into contact with someone who got sick?”
She said the prolonged effects of the pandemic have been noticeable in all patients. Her staff does not directly care for COVID-19 patients, but the number of patients who wait longer than they should to come to the hospital has increased, potentially harming the patients and requiring more resources from the hospital.
