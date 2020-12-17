Hospital workers receive first COVID-19 vaccines administered in Waco

“If the vaccine decreases symptoms for everybody even just a hair, that’s one less patient who has to come to the hospital, one less death,” Fielder said. “If we can prevent that by everybody getting the vaccine, it’s going to be so important that we all participate.”

Fielder tested positive for COVID-19 a few months ago and had a mild case, she said. A friend from work who got her positive test result the same day was not so lucky and became much sicker.

She said the pandemic has reached her family in ways it has reached many families.

Her daughter returned home from college after spring break and could not return to campus. Her husband lost the job he had been doing from home and has been able to transition to a new one, and everyone in her family is careful about how many people they see on a weekly basis.

“It’s knowing who you’re necessarily going to be in contact with and not necessarily living in fear, but my fear comes from what exposure I’m going to get that could possibly harm somebody else,” Fielder said. “My symptoms were minor, but what would have happened if I came into contact with someone who got sick?”

She said the prolonged effects of the pandemic have been noticeable in all patients. Her staff does not directly care for COVID-19 patients, but the number of patients who wait longer than they should to come to the hospital has increased, potentially harming the patients and requiring more resources from the hospital.

