Hospitalizations, active cases set records as COVID-19 surge continues in McLennan County

Nationwide, 62% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, compared to 57% statewide and 46% in McLennan County. Among McLennan County residents 65 and older, 71% are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise at area schools.

In McGregor, the school district rolled out new protocols, which could include masking to school closures, based on positivity rates.

The district's active case count had dropped to 84 cases on Thursday, from 100 earlier in the week, and McGregor ISD Superintendent James Lenamon is hoping numbers continue to decline.

“Keep in mind, there was a high of 100 active at the beginning of this week,” Lenamon said. “I’m not telling you 84 is good, but … we have trended down.”

The district had a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.8%, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come up positive. Under the policies taking effect after Labor Day, at 2.5% schools will start to require masks and at 5% the district will close a campus, Lenamon said. The primary school has the highest rate at 4.6%, near the closure threshold.

“If I were to make a decision today, we would be looking at a masking directive on every campus,” Lenamon said.​