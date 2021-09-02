Hospitalizations, active cases set records as COVID-19 surge continues in McLennan County

The COVID-19 surge in McLennan County continued to muscle higher Thursday with new records in hospitalizations and active cases and the fourth highest number of new cases reported since March.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 405 new cases, one day after a record of 501, with 197 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 2,054 active cases and two deaths, bringing to 546 the number of county residents killed by the disease.
The 197 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals included 43 on ventilators. About 95% of the hospitalized patients were unvaccinated.
Young people continue to account for a high share of cases, with 209 of the new cases among residents 20 or younger, including 80 among children 10 or younger, an age group still ineligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the age breakdown of COVID-19 cases has practically flipped since the last major surge in November through January, when the majority of new cases were older adults. Part of the reason fewer new cases are in older adults is a higher vaccination rate, Craine said.
"Seniors have embraced the vaccine," she said.
The pace of vaccinations in the county has picked up in the past few weeks, but vaccinations per capita in the county still lags the state the the country.
Nationwide, 62% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, compared to 57% statewide and 46% in McLennan County. Among McLennan County residents 65 and older, 71% are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise at area schools.
In McGregor, the school district rolled out new protocols, which could include masking to school closures, based on positivity rates.
The district's active case count had dropped to 84 cases on Thursday, from 100 earlier in the week, and McGregor ISD Superintendent James Lenamon is hoping numbers continue to decline.
“Keep in mind, there was a high of 100 active at the beginning of this week,” Lenamon said. “I’m not telling you 84 is good, but … we have trended down.”
The district had a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.8%, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come up positive. Under the policies taking effect after Labor Day, at 2.5% schools will start to require masks and at 5% the district will close a campus, Lenamon said. The primary school has the highest rate at 4.6%, near the closure threshold.
“If I were to make a decision today, we would be looking at a masking directive on every campus,” Lenamon said.
Connally Independent School District has closed all its campuses until after Labor Day because of high case counts and the death of a second junior high teacher from COVID-19. Connally also canceled this week's football games with La Vega ISD.
Axtell ISD will close its schools Friday out of COVID-19 concerns.
The Waco ISD, the county's largest school district with more than 14,000 students, reported 175 new cases for the week so far. Of that total, 72 cases were at elementary schools, 74 at middle schools and 29 at high schools.
The Lorena ISD COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday reported eight cases at the primary school, 18 at the elementary school, 17 at the middle school and 21 at the high school.
On the college level, McLennan Community College had 12 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 58, a high for the community college.
Baylor University had 72 cases over the last seven days, raising its total of active cases to 205.
Craine said the high transmission rate of the delta variant makes any gathering, indoors or outdoors, a risky one. With football games and Labor Day weekend offering plenty of those opportunities, she reemphasized the need for vaccinations and masking.
"Being vaccinated will keep you out of the hospital," she said.