The Heart of Texas Dog Park is looking for solutions, as the privately owned, volunteer-run park risks closure if it does not raise $660 by July 15 to cover insurance renewal and mowing bills due soon.

Park board President Michael Wellborn and Secretary and Treasurer Luann Jennings hosted a meeting Saturday to discuss with park users how to move forward, consideration of pursuing nonprofit status and asking attendees for more support.

The dog park at 4900 Steinbeck Bend Drive is funded by donations and maintained by volunteers, and its board of directors is down to just four members. Although there are more than 1,000 members in the park’s Facebook group, more than 80 members who receive newsletters and an estimated 200-300 visitors to the park every week, the board struggles to conjure up enough money for routine operating costs or enough hands to perform needed services, such as tree cutting and removal or mowing.

“It’s always an effort of cobbling stuff together, and we want to elevate this whole experience above that,” Wellborn said.

As of Saturday the park had some $839 in the bank, with $1,500 worth of mowing expenses and insurance bills coming up within the month. The park's financial report estimates $600 to mow twice and $900 for liability insurance renewal, not accounting for damage caused by dead trees falling in Friday's storm and other deferred maintenance. Then come the bills for next month.

The park land is owned by LuAnn Ervin, who built and maintained the park on her own for about a decade, Jennings said.

“Estimates are that she spent … upwards of $100,000 building that park and maintaining it herself just as a service to the community for all those years,” Jennings said.

She said Ervin, who owned the neighboring Texas Animal Medical Center, retired in January 2020 and announced she would be closing the park. At the time Jennings and a few other park users asked if they could continue to run the dog park, she said.

Ervin agreed, without a formal lease, under three conditions: the park would hold liability insurance, it would be maintained to her standards and it would be kept open to the public. The users, including Jennings, began the process of becoming a nonprofit and formed a board of directors, she said.

The corporation became a state-recognized nonprofit, however two lawyers Jennings met with advised that that the park should not proceed with an IRS filing for nonprofit status because it might not qualify, and if it were rejected, it would be out the $2,000 it would take to become recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Without having a lease or legal right to the land, spending $2,000 to pursue nonprofit status would not be a good use of money, especially as the park struggled with routine maintenance costs, Jennings said. The lawyers also advised that the primary beneficiary of the board maintaining the land would be the owner, Ervin, therefore financially benefitting an individual, she said.

“The eligibility would be … predicated on the concept that we were maintaining a dog park, but we wouldn’t have control over the land that was said dog park,” Wellborn said.

Jennings said she also met with an assistant city manager around the same time the park was considering nonprofit status, but the city was not interested in purchasing or partnering with the park. She said she was told an off-leash dog park was not a current priority, and the effort it would take to make movement with the city council was too much for park users while they still had a park.

The park’s three main problems now are with money, maintenance and communication.

So far this year, the park is bringing in about half of last year’s revenue, Jennings said. The park’s minimum annual budget just to keep the gate open with no improvements is around $7,900 for an average of about $659 needed per month. So far in 2023, the average donation revenue per month is just shy of $300, and only 50 park users have donated.

“We’ve had more donations in the past week since we announced that we were having this meeting and the dog park was in crisis than we had in May and April combined, but still it’s not enough,” Jennings said.

There are also too few people leading and volunteering to do anything other than the bare minimum required to keep the park functional, she said.

The four board members currently are communicating needs though Facebook pages and newsletters, dealing with emergencies, arranging funding and performing maintenance themselves while also working full-time jobs. The board has room for about 10 more people who can give a couple of hours each month to event planning, advertising, finance and handiwork.

“We’re unable to coordinate fundraisers,” Jennings said. “We’re unable to develop, coordinate volunteer groups. It’s just really just the minimum to keep it going. So we’re at the same place that we’ve been for the past 3.5 years of just barely managing to keep the gates open and it’s not that we need help, we just need everybody who’s benefitting from it to do their share.”

The third problem is communication. Though the park’s Facebook group has over 1,000 members and the newsletter has almost 90 subscribers, there is no way to know the park’s needs are getting through to anyone, Jennings said.

“I actually had someone laugh at me one day as I was posting a sign and say, ‘you don’t really think anyone’s going to read that, do you?’” she said.

The park board this week will be in contact with the land owner about leasing the property. That way if she decides to do something else with the land there would be some amount of notice beforehand, Jennings said.

The board is hoping for a lease of $1 per year, which is what some nonprofits have as an agreement with a property owner, but they would be happy to pay a reasonable amount if Ervin agrees, Jennings said.

“We just feel like it makes more sense in raising larger sums of money towards maybe doing the nonprofit filing, improvements, God forbid getting water back into the park again … it just makes more sense to go to that kind of effort if we know that we’ll be able to be on the land for a period of time,” she said.

The park is also looking at retrying for IRS nonprofit status, barring the lease of the property and owner buy-in, and could change its business structure, she said. Lawyers advised the possibility of a membership organization or social club as a means to make up regular operating costs, Jennings said.

“We don’t even have to have a corporate entity, but someone has to be the insured. … I can’t imagine this thing would work with just people by the goodness of their hearts giving money and doing things around the park,” she said. “I think it would have to be someone coordinating things. Somebody could even do it for profit.”

Anyone interested in getting involved or donating to the park can join its Facebook group, visit the Facebook page – both named HOT Dog Park Waco – or fill out an interest form that links to the group’s GoFundMe page at http://bit.ly/hot-dog-park.