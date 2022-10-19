HOT Fair attendance up from last year

Heart O' Texas Fair head honcho Wes Allison crossed his fingers and hoped attendance this year would approach that last year, when fans of corn dogs, carnival rides and bucking broncs turned out in droves. They celebrated the fair's return following its COVID-19-related cancellation a year earlier.

Apparently Allison need not have worried. Figures released Wednesday show the HOT Fair's 11-day run ending Sunday brought 238,960 people through the gates, up from 235,600 visitors last October.

"That's awesome," Allison said by phone from aboard a forklift. "I thought we might be down just a hair, but as it turns out, we did better."

Allison said he believes adding two rodeo performances contributed to the increase, as did the quality of the competition. The run included the PRCA Permit Finals and the RAM Texas Circuit Finals. Allison said the Mexican Rodeo Spectacular on Sunday drew very well. More than $450,000 in prize money was available to rodeo competitors, with AIP Energy serving as presenting sponsor for One Hot Rodeo.

Counting the Texas Chute Out on Oct. 15, fans could attend eight rodeo performances, two more than last year, Allison said. A fair ticket allowed rodeo admission, though Mexican Rodeo Spectacular was a ticketed event.

"It's great folks want to come out and see that," Allison said. "These being 'finals' events, there was some attendance from out of town, which we had not seen since 2018, the way things have been going."

Allison said The Cowboy Channel, a cable and satellite service, broadcast live from five rodeo performances.

"It's the first time we've ever been on there," he said. "It provides exposure beyond the local area, reaches a great Western lifestyle audience and rodeo fans from Cheyenne to Pendleton."

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the fair and rodeo had much to offer.

"First of all, it's an excellent place to enjoy good wholesome entertainment," Felton said. "The livestock shows were a little bigger, and the rodeo was absolutely fantastic. You can control some things, but you can't control the weather, and we had luck coming our way. The weather was absolutely beautiful, not only on the weekends but during the week. We ended on a rainy Sunday, but most events had already happened.

"I give a lot of credit to management and to volunteers, about 600 of them. But I also thank the good Lord for the good weather."