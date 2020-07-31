HOT Fair game plan: No rides or bands, but livestock show and rodeo go on

Allison said fair organizers had met with city and county health officials to discuss what could be done safely during a time when COVID-19 remains active and transmissible in the community.

What remained was what the fair could better control: the rodeo with reserved seating, masking and social distancing; a livestock show stretched to 19 days to allow sanitation between showing; and a small number of food concessions.

The One HOT Rodeo will be held over two weekends, Oct. 10-11 and 15-17 in an Extraco Coliseum at 50% capacity, with a One HOT Bullfight event on Oct. 18.

Social distancing and spacing considerations will limit rodeo attendance to 2,588 persons a night. Spectators will need to wear masks and tickets will be sold electronically, either online or via cellphone, with spacing between groups. Tickets are expected to go on sale Sept. 8.

Allison said the cancellation of rodeos and fairs across the country due to COVID-19 will put the HOT rodeo on many calendars. "Because of the situation, we expect to see some of the top contestants coming in October," he said.

Food concessions will be held much like the Fair Food Drive-In event held on the Extraco Events Center west parking lot in May. There will be no admission charged to visit the food concessions.