HOT Fair to continue in shortened version
File, HOT Fair

Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo officials announced the 2020 fair will not include carnival rides due to the spread of the coronavirus in McLennan County.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

The Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo will continue this October, but in a shortened form lacking concerts, carnival rides, games and interactive displays.

The fair will feature an extended youth livestock show, with a component "The United" show added from the State Fair of Texas, and a One HOT rodeo, fair officials announced Friday.

Fair President and CEO Wes Allison said the smaller fair was designed with an eye to community health given possible COVID-19 spread and will allow the youth livestock show to continue.

The  rodeo will be held Oct. 10-11 and 15-17 in the Extraco Coliseum, limited to 50% capacity, with a One HOT Bullfight event on Oct. 18.

