HOT Fair to continue in shortened version

The Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo will continue this October, but in a shortened form lacking concerts, carnival rides, games and interactive displays.

The fair will feature an extended youth livestock show, with a component "The United" show added from the State Fair of Texas, and a One HOT rodeo, fair officials announced Friday.

Fair President and CEO Wes Allison said the smaller fair was designed with an eye to community health given possible COVID-19 spread and will allow the youth livestock show to continue.

The rodeo will be held Oct. 10-11 and 15-17 in the Extraco Coliseum, limited to 50% capacity, with a One HOT Bullfight event on Oct. 18.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.