HOT Fair to continue in shortened version

The Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo will continue this October, but in a shortened form lacking concerts, carnival rides, games and interactive displays.
The fair will feature an extended youth livestock show, with a component "The United" show added from the State Fair of Texas, and a One HOT rodeo, fair officials announced Friday.
Fair President and CEO Wes Allison said the smaller fair was designed with an eye to community health given possible COVID-19 spread and will allow the youth livestock show to continue.
The rodeo will be held Oct. 10-11 and 15-17 in the Extraco Coliseum, limited to 50% capacity, with a One HOT Bullfight event on Oct. 18.
