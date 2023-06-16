Despite an excessive heat warning extending into the weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists do not see signs pointing to Waco's summer approaching record-breaking territory.

This year’s first foray into 100-degree temperatures came Monday, which beat the average, July 4, by almost a month. Monday was also the first time this year Waco hit 95 or higher.

“For the first occurrence of the year, it can sometimes be a situation where you kind of gradually work your way up towards 100,” National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Stalley said. “What did it for this particular year was there were west winds that day. And anytime you have west winds here, you can really get your temperature just to soar as it blows in some of the hotter air from the higher terrain of West Texas. So that's why you had kind of that bigger jump on that day as compared to some of those previous days when it was only in the lower 90s.”

Stalley said Waco will probably see above-normal temperatures for the next few weeks at least, but that does not necessarily mean the rest of the summer will be much hotter than normal.

“The latest outlooks call for us to be near or slightly above normal,” he said. “So as of right now, it doesn't look like this would be anything too exceptional from the whole season of summer standpoint. But really, that's something that's hard to anticipate a month or two in advance of what those temperatures are going to look like in August.”

He said recent rainfall might keep Waco a bit cooler going into July and August.

Waco sees an average of 24 days per year with highs of 100 or higher. Last year it had 68, the second most on record, while 2021 saw only two 100-degree days. This year, Stalley said he expects the number to stay around the average 24 days, maybe slightly more.

“It doesn't look like this would be favorable for anything to be a record-breaking year in terms of 100-degree days from our current vantage points,” Stalley said.

Meteorologist Allison Prater said with the excessive heat warning that started Friday, she is primarily worried about the heat index. As of Friday, the excessive heat warning was in place through 8 p.m. Saturday, with a heat advisory in place through 8 p.m. Sunday.

“While we do have the increased humidity and the higher dew point, that's going to really make the heat indices, or the feels-like temperatures, soar into the 110-120 range. … While the outside temperature is actually going to be in the mid-90s to just above 100, that humidity is going to make it feel much more miserable and much more hot,” Prater said.

The gauge at Waco Reginal Airport recorded a high of 99 on Friday afternoon before thunderstorms blew through, quickly knocking the temperature back into the 80s. A high of 100 is in the forecast for Saturday, followed by 103 or 104 through Tuesday.

Prater said people in Waco should keep heat safety in mind this weekend to stay cool.

“We want people to remember to take precautions, which would be wearing loose, light clothing or drinking plenty of water even if you’re not thirsty, checking the backseat for children and pets, taking breaks in the shade or in air conditioning if you're going to be outside, avoiding extended periods of time outside, just basic heat safety,” Prater said. “It looks like those warm temperatures are going to stay in through most of the week.”

Lake Waco

Overall, Waco is starting the summer off with a better forecast than last year, Waco water utilities spokesperson Jessica Emmett Sellers said.

“Last spring was unexpectedly hot and dry,” Sellers said. “By this time last year, we'd already had several triple-digit days.”

Given the heat of summer, she said she does not expect the level of Lake Waco to rise in the coming months, but hopes a better start to summer will equate to delaying Stage Three water restrictions a little longer. The city has been under Stage Two restrictions almost a year, limiting outdoor watering to twice a week. Stage Three would limit watering to once a week, along with other restrictions.

The lake level and weather forecast drive decisions on water restrictions.

Rains since April have raised Lake Waco by about 4 feet, to a little more than 455 feet above sea level as of Friday. The lake, though well short of its normal level of 462 feet, is just a foot lower than it was a year ago.

Sellers said water use is down this year compared to last year. She said she is hopeful Waco can make it through the year’s hottest months as long as everybody is mindful and conservative about how they are using water.

“It's been several months since the first time, they said, ‘Oh, get ready, Stage Three is coming,’” Sellers said. “We've been really lucky to have had enough rain to sort of maintain the level that we're at right now, which is above that Stage Three trigger level. The less water that we're using as a community, the less that we're pulling from the lake. So that'll help us maintain the lake level at hopefully a level that doesn't trigger those higher restrictions.”